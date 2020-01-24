Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are disappointed that Epic Games has decided to postpone Chapter 2, Season 2, for February. The original ending date of the season was in the middle of December 2019, and the two-month extension was simply too much. To make up for the wait, the video game developer has released new content to the game, including the Winterfest event which has rewarded players with a bunch of free cosmetic items, including two free outfits.

Epic Games had first announced that the first season of Chapter 2 would end on February 6, 2020, making it the longest season in "Fortnite Battle Royale" history.

However, the creator of the popular game had another announcement on January 24, and as dataminers had previously discovered, Epic has announced a new season-ending date, which is February 20. On the brighter side, the video game is getting a massive graphics upgrade for the new season, and players will get a taste of it in early February!

Graphics upgrade is going to be huge

Sony and Microsoft are going to release their next-generation consoles during the holiday season in 2020, and it seems that Epic Games is already adapting "Fortnite Battle Royale" to next-generation graphics.

According to the blog post by the game developer, "Fortnite" is moving to a new engine with the v11.50 patch which will be released in early February. That's right. The new engine will be released during the final days of Chapter 1, Season 1!

"Beginning with the release of the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine. At launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite," is what Epic Games wrote in the January 24 blog post.

In addition to it, the video game developer made it clear that there will be some bumps along the way, but that tests will start with a small group of players. While we currently don't know who will be included in this group, we can expect content creators to be in there.

As you can see in the video above, the new physics engine is very interesting and realistic. It could be a true game-changer for "Fortnite Battle Royale," and structures could collapse to the floor instead of simply disappearing.

Season 2 release date

Dataminers have revealed that the new Season 2 release date would be February 20, which was confirmed by Epic Games with the blog post. In the meantime, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will receive additional Overtime challenges they will be able to complete for XP rewards and new cosmetic items. Additionally, the video game creator will release a new event that will be in the game for two weeks!