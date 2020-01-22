Epic Games has drastically changed "Fortnite Battle Royale" in the past two and a half years. The popular video game doesn't even look similar to the game which was released in September 2017, and while some players are happy about it, many of them hate constant changes. While it's true that the video game developer has slowed its roll with updates during Chapter 2, the community is still not satisfied with the changes, including the announcement of the most recent change.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has published a blog post named "Signaling Update," announcing new rules for the new competitive season.

Fortnite World Cup did not go without controversy as some players who cheated were participating in it. This is why Epic Games will be stricter with cheating rules starting January 20, 2020, but some of these rules, such as signaling using jumping, maybe too much.

Jumping could get players banned

Competitive "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will have to change their strategy to avoid being banned or disqualified. "Our primary goal is to support competition that is fun, inclusive, and in line with the overall spirit of Fortnite.

Unsportsmanlike conduct from participants is not within that spirit, and will not be tolerated in Fortnite competition," Epic Games posted in the blog, announcing stricter rules.

Just like before, players are not allowed to team up to easily beat their opponents and they are also not allowed to discuss landing spots with their competitors. However, from now on, players are also not allowed to use signals, both verbal and non-verbal, to communicate with their opponents.

According to the developer, players have been receiving or sending signals more commonly during official "Fortnite" competitions last year, making the rule unclear.

However, Epic Games has decided to clear away confusion by clarifying the rule. Any kind of in-game communication between opponents in official tournaments will be not be tolerated. This includes emoting, tossing toys, swinging a pickaxe, and even jumping!

If players are caught doing these things, they will be penalized for teaming. The developer has made it clear that the pacifism style of play is still allowed, but that competitors are not allowed to involve any kind of signaling.

Players are not happy

Some of the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have expressed their concern with the latest announcement by Epic Games. Benjyfishy, who has recently complained about traps in the game, believes that the "Fortnite" developer should first add more mobility options before banning players for in-game signaling.

Chapter 2 of the popular video game has removed a lot of mobility items, including Launch Pads and Shockwave Grenades, which is something many players dislike.

this isn't going to work unless movement is added game is gonna be SOOOOOO rng its insane if you dont get zone then you die late game https://t.co/9id25a7vEE — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) January 20, 2020

Ninja, the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" player, said that he can see where Epic is coming from, but that this decision is odd.

He also mentioned mobility items that were most commonly used for rotation. In addition, the popular Mixer streamer said that jumping was the best way to avoid snipes. Considering that dodging snipes can be mistaken for in-game signaling and communication between opponents, this is something that could cause a lot of problems and unjust bans.

Liquid Chap made a joke in his tweet, saying that players should "unbind jump" button or they will get banned. Many other players have complained about the latest competitive announcement, and it will be interesting to see if Epic Games will do something to revisit these changes.

New rules have been in effect since January 20, so be careful!