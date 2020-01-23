Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought massive changes and improvements to the popular video game. After the event called "The End," which finished the first chapter and destroyed the original island, players were introduced to a world that looked much different.

However, as much as Chapter 2 was amazing, it has become quite boring over time. Back in December 2019, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer, Epic Games, announced that the season would be extended by two months. The season was originally scheduled to end in December, but it was extended until early February, and data miners have just discovered that the season was extended even further, disappointing many players.

Longest season in 'Fortnite Battle Royale' history

Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" kicked off on October 17, 2019, and was originally scheduled to last for around two months. However, Epic Games extended it by two additional months and, while many players complained about it, the video game developer had promised to release a lot of new content to keep players entertained. This is what happened with the Winterfest event and, recently, players got a new weapon and a new weapon upgrade feature.

After the official announcement of the extension, the first season of Chapter 2 was supposed to end on February 6, 2020, making it the longest season in the "Fortnite" history. However, video game data miners have just discovered that the season was further extended, ending now end on Thursday, February 20.

It is unclear why Epic Games has done this, but we are hoping for an official announcement soon.

The communication between the community and the developer hasn't been great during Chapter 2, and that will hopefully change. In the past, the "Fortnite" creator used to be one of the most communicative video game developers, which is a big reason why the game has become so big all around the world.

Chapter 2, Season 2 could be huge

While the first season of Chapter 2 will go down as the longest season in "Fortnite" history, this also means that the game developer will have more time to work on the next season.

At the moment, no one knows what exactly Epic Games is going to do for the next season, but everyone is hoping for massive changes to be released.

In the first chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale," each season would bring big changes to the in-game island, new items, features, and more. The video game developer hasn't released many updates in the first season of the new chapter so far, which gives us more reasons to believe that the development team is already focusing on the next season and will bring something big!