"Fortnite Battle Royale" developer Epic Games has made numerous experiments with the video game. No game before it had received so many updates and its creator was very bold when it came to adding new things to the game or changing some core gameplay features. In the end, it has all paid off as "Fortnite" has turned into one of the most successful video games of all time.

During October 2019, Epic Games took servers down for an extended downtime after Season X. Players were waiting for what was announced to be the second chapter of "Fortnite Battle Royale," and after two days, servers were back up and players could explore the whole new world.

However, Season 1 of Chapter 2 was supposed to end in early December and Epic Games had extended it until February 2020. On a positive note, the new season will come out very soon and it is going to bring new things!

'Fortnite' Season 2 release date

Released in October 2019, Season 1 of Chapter 2 was supposed to last for only around two months. However, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer decided to extend the season for two more months, which is something many players haven't received well. Back in Chapter 1, Epic Games would release weekly content to the game that included map changes, new items, and more.

On the other side, the wait has been worth it as the game developer has added a Christmas event to the game with numerous free cosmetic items, including two outfits.

At first, most "Fortnite Battle Royale" players believed the season would end two weeks before Christmas and that the second season of Chapter 2 would be Christmas-themed. However, Epic Games has different plans, which is why the new season comes out in early February 2020.

According to data miners, the season could come out on either February 6 or February 13, both of which are Thursdays. Considering that most of the updates and seasons come out on Thursdays, we can expect the next huge update to follow the same pattern. "To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February," is what Epic Games wrote in a blog post.

Challenges and massive XP

In the meantime, players will be able to work on challenges and earn massive XP from them. The "Fortnite" developer has released Stretch Goals challenges recently and the prestige variant of these challenges takes a lot of time and effort, but it also rewards players with 800 million XP per challenge.

At the moment, it is unknown why there are so many ways of earning massive amounts of XP in the game. However, some players believe that there may be a reward for reaching level 300 or a higher level at the end of the season.