"Fortnite Battle Royale" and collaborations with popular brands and products, name a better duo, I'll wait. Epic Games has used the popularity of the video game to promote other products with it, and in the last few months, there have been a lot of different crossovers. Most recently, the video game developer teamed up with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios to bring a "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" crossover to the game, including skins, new gameplay items, and even an exclusive premiere of one scene from the movie.

Now, it's time for Epic Games to bring another movie collaboration to the popular video game. "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will get a "Birds of Prey" crossover, which has been pretty much confirmed by the video game developer. Many players were asking for a Harley Quinn skin during the Batman crossover, but it appears that it will finally come with the upcoming event.

Harley Quinn coming with the upcoming crossover

"Birds of Prey" is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey.

It is a follow-up spin-off to "Suicide Squad," the movie released in 2016. The movie is scheduled to be released on February 5, and there is no doubt that the promotion in "Fortnite Battle Royale" is going to help it. This collaboration is a no-brainer as Epic Games has worked with Marvel to bring "Avengers" to the game and the promotion was successful. Now, it's time for more DC characters to come to the "Fortnite" universe after Batman and Catwoman.

The potential for cosmetic items, and most importantly skins, is very high with the upcoming crossover. Obviously, most players are interested in Harley Quinn, and according to the tweet by Epic Games, we will most likely get it! The official Twitter account of the game has replied to a "Birds of Prey" tweet by Warner Bros. Pictures account, saying: "See you soon Harley!"

See you soon Harley! 😏 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

Considering that DC and Marvel skins had a lot of success, just like "Star Wars" skins, we can expect this to be another successful collaboration.

We might get a Harley Quinn skin based on Margot Robbie, just like the John Wick skin was based on Keanu Reeves. At the moment, it is unknown when exactly this crossover event will happen, but we can expect it to be released within one week.

Two week event and an engine upgrade

Epic Games has recently announced a two-week event in "Fortnite Battle Royale" that will be released before Season 2 of Chapter 2 starts. In addition, the video game will be upgraded to a new engine with the v11.50 patch, which should bring massive changes. Season 2, which was originally scheduled for December 2019, will begin on February 20, 2020, Epic has confirmed.