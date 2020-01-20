"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are slowly getting bored with the first season of Chapter 2. Season 1 was originally supposed to end in December 2019, after kicking off in October of the same year. However, Epic Games has decided to extend it, but what makes things worse is that the current season was extended by two months! Players will get Chapter 2, Season 2 on most likely February 6, which is just around two weeks away.

In the meantime, players are still trying to have fun in the current season.

Most recently, two popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers have discovered a teleporting exploit while teaming up together. This exploit is amazing and players need to be beside a zipline to use it. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games will fix it before the second season of the chapter, but considering that the exploit can help players drastically, we can expect a fix for it to come out soon.

The zipline exploit

Dennis "Cloak" Lepore and Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman have recently teamed up in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and discovered a massive exploit players can do with ziplines.

Ziplines have been in the game since Season 7, and while players did not like them at first, there is no doubt that they have grown to like them. This mobility option is very useful when running away from the storm and quickly moving over the island.

While dropping to the island and gliding towards a landing spot, Cloak lined up his crosshair with the zipline and pressed the "use" button to immediately teleport to it.

“Oh my God, you can – you can teleport down,” the former FaZe Clan member called out. Look straight down on the zipline and press E.” In short, players don't have to be in the proximity of a zipline to use it, they simply need to aim at it and press the button to use it.

However, the exploit wouldn't be that amazing if it wasn't for the other way players could use them. Apparently, players can teleport to ziplines when being under them as well.

For example, if players are by Lazy Lake and they use the waterfall to go lower, they can simply look up, aim at the zipline, and press the Use button to teleport to them. This exploit can give players a massive advantage both against their enemies and when running away from the storm.

Epic Games will most likely fix it soon

Epic Games has disabled ziplines in "Fortnite Battle Royale" on January 20.

This is most likely due to the exploit, and we can expect the game developer to fix it very soon. There is a good chance that the fix will not require an update, but it will be fixed in a hotfix. Considering that the exploit allows players to teleport relatively far away, it's a good thing that Epic Games is working on fixing it.