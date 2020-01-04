"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" has been out for a little bit over two months now and the game can be considered a success so far. It has received several updates throughout this period, including the first season update that was released in December 2019. Infinity Ward and Activision have done a great job with the game, but there are still some problems with it and many players are not satisfied with some things that haven't been changed.

Fortunately, the popular shooter video game will keep receiving updates and some of them will be big.

Infinity Ward has revealed three changes that will come to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" with future updates and players are looking forward to them. It appears that the game developer has listened to the player feedback, at least some of it, and the future patches should bring some things players have asked for. Let's check out what's waiting for us in the future!

Changes to the loadout system

Some of the previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" updates have been rather disappointing and players have expected more from them.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward had several big-size updates that required huge downloads, yet they brought little to no new content to the game as they mostly included bug fixes and smaller changes to the gameplay.

Should launch in January. Don’t have an exact date :) — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 4, 2020

Infinity Ward’s Co-Design Director of Multiplayer, Joe Cecot, has revealed a number of changes coming to the multiplayer mode of the popular video game, including a sought-after change to player’s custom class slots. Many players have been asking for extra loadout slots in the game, and it turns out that the game developer is bringing them. The best thing? It should be released to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" in January 2020!

Cecot hasn't revealed the exact release date, but we can expect it to come out in two to three weeks.

Trophy system buff and new game modes

Trophy System in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is a field upgrade, which is a change from the previous games in the series. Before, players would use this defensive equipment in a "Tactical" slot, but that has changed with the release of the last "CoD" game. One player has said that players are damaged by grenades the Trophy System is supposed to stop. Cecot said that the intent was to make it a softer grenade counter and that he was going to look at the damage and see where it stands. This means that we could soon see a buff to the field upgrade, and that buff could also come in January.

The intent is to make it a softer grenade counter. When Trophies were introduced in MW3 the did a constant 30 damage when destroying an explosive (I believe) with a small radius though it’s been a while. I’ll look at the damage now and see where it’s at. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) January 4, 2020

Finally, the director confirmed the crossovers of Cranked and other multiplayer game modes in the future.

One player asked about Cranked and Gun Game crossover, which is something Cecot has liked and said that the development team could do something like that.