Even though "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" was released just a month ago, on October 25, 2019, the video game has gone through many ups and downs. Many players agree that the video game is not perfect, in its current state, and are asking its developer, Infinity Ward, to fix some of the biggest issues with it. However, a few big patches later, the game developer still hasn't addressed some important problems that are bothering players.

On the bright side, the video game creator is going to release "the biggest free content drop, in 'Call of Duty' history," on December 3.

Season One content will be free and available on all supported platforms at the same time and many players are looking forward to it. Activision and Infinity Ward have released some details about the upcoming update, so let's check out all the amazing things that are coming with it!

Season One update is going to be massive

Infinity Ward will release at least six new multiplayer maps to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" with the upcoming Season One patch. There will be a few maps that were included in the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" game, the title that was released in 2007.

These are all six confirmed maps so far: Crash (Multiplayer), Vacant (Multiplayer), Shipment (Multiplayer and Gunfight), Port (Ground War), Cargo (Gunfight), and Atrium (Gunfight).

As you can see above, three maps will come from the original title, which will be a great addition to the game. Besides the new Multiplayer maps, players will also receive two new modes: Reinforce, which is a combination of Domination and Search and Destroy, and Infected. Furthermore, there will be a new Gunfight mode where players “begin with just your fists, and gather equipment as the match progresses.”

The upcoming update will also add two new weapons to the popular video game, Ram-7 (automatic bullpup assault rifle) and Holger-26 (light machine gun).

Players will also get access to at least four new Special Ops experiences. Activision has revealed the names of four new missions: Bomb Squad, Grounded, Pitch Black, and Just Reward. The video game publisher has also noted that there would be more Spec Ops missions available.

Battle Pass

Activision has also hinted at the Battle Pass system that will come with the December 3 "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" update. This will be a progression system that will include rewards for both free and paid players.

At the moment, there aren't many details available about the upcoming progression system, but we know that it will have two types (free and paid) and that players will be able to earn in-game rewards and level up 100 tiers.

We will most likely get more information about the upcoming update in the next few days. After all, the video game developer and publisher haven't revealed everything, so we can expect much more content to be released. The good thing is that everyone will have access to the majority of the update, and players are hoping that the paid version of the Battle Pass will cost no more than $9.99, which is a standard in other games with Battle Pass, such as "Fortnite Battle Royale" and "Apex Legends."