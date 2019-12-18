Epic Games has released the v11.31 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Wednesday, December 18 at 4 AM Eastern Time. While this update wasn't as big as the previous one, it has added a couple of new files to the game as well as the Christmas event. The event did not start when the update came out, but the video game developer made it go live at 9 AM Eastern Time, bringing a lot of new things to the game.

Winterfest event was leaked with the release of the v11.30 patch and it was originally scheduled to be released on December 17.

However, Epic Games has postponed it, but the event will be live until 2020 and players will have a chance to earn valuable rewards from it. What makes the event so special is the lodge where "Fortnite Battle Royale" players can open their presents. Players receive one present every day and lucky players can get two outfits/skins from them!

Two new outfits and Millenium Falcon

Players can visit a lodge anytime they want to open new presents and perform some other activities. For example, looking at the fireplace rewards players with XP and players can also check out all of the gifts they have earned in the lodge.

"Hanging on the fireplace of the Winterfest Lodge is a stocking full of more rewards to unlock. Check your stocking each day to get a new Challenge that you can complete for rewards and XP. And as with the Presents, don’t worry if you miss a day — visit the stocking before January 7 and grab all the goodies waiting for you," is what Epic Games wrote in a blog post.

Players can earn new wraps, outfits, loading screens, gliders, and much more from in-game presents. The video game creator has released two exclusive outfits players are able to get from the presents, and in addition to them, there is a Millenium Falcon glider! "Fortnite Battle Royale" has recently had a special "Star Wars" event for the promotion of the new movie. However, this collaboration is not over yet as players can now get a glider and a Kylo Ren outfit is also going to be released to the Item Shop.

Besides the free rewards from gifts, "Fortnite" players can also complete exclusive challenges to earn even more rewards! Furthermore, Epic Games may cover the entire island by snow. Considering that Christmas is only one week away, we can expect it to be done soon.

Unvaulted weapons

During the event, Epic Games will unvault 14 weapons and bring them back to the game. Just like during the "14 Days of Summer" event, one weapon will be unvaulted every day, ending on January 2.

The first weapon that was unvaulted was the Double-Barrel Shotgun. Hypex, popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miner, has released the list of the weapons that will be unvaulted during the event. The list includes many player-favorite weapons, such as Dual Pistols, Drum Gun, Heavy Sniper Rifle, and Tactical Submachine Gun.