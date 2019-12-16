Christmas is just a few days away and Epic Games is preparing for a big Christmas event in "Fortnite Battle Royale." The video game developer has released a lot of new files to the game data with the v11.30 patch, and the new event is just around the corner! Data miners have recovered these files, sharing them with the "Fortnite" community and revealing the content that will be added in the near future.

As it has been the case in the past two years, Epic Games will once again have a Christmas event in "Fortnite." The video game will be slightly changed and this year, players will receive free gifts from the video game creator!

Leakers have confirmed that the event starts on Tuesday, December 17, and it appears that it is going to be the biggest Christmas event in "Fortnite Battle Royale." Players are excited for it to come, and here are all the details we know about the event so far.

Many new things are coming to the game

Epic Games has already changed the in-game map by adding snow and a few new landmarks to it. "Fortnite Battle Royale" players can also visit Christmas trees scattered around the island and get chests from them with some valuable items.

However, it turns out that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and that players will get much more content starting Tuesday.

As it was previously leaked, the "Fortnite" creator will completely change the map during the Christmas event. We can also expect many new skins to be released to the Item Shop, as well as the older Christmas skins to return, such as Codename E.L.F. However, the biggest difference between this year's event and the previous events is that Epic Games is going to give away free gifts to "Fortnite Battle Royale" players!

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. Fortnite

Here's a full video of me going to the Winterfest Event Lobby & showing everything i can show! :) pic.twitter.com/y2rcy2lJo7 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 16, 2019

Popular data miner Hypex has released a video showing the new lobby screen and the presents. Players will be able to visit Crackshot's cabin to open their free gift, and it appears that they will receive one gift per day. At the moment, it is unknown what exactly players are going to get from these gifts, but we will find it out soon.

Exclusive challenges

Epic Games will release a set of 14 exclusive challenges "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will be able to complete during the Winterfest event. Players will have to interact with various winter-themed items to complete them, such as opening Christmas gifts, using in-game Presents for loot, or searching ice boxes which can be found over the island.

Completing these challenges will reward players with many cosmetic items, such as an emote, a pickaxe, a glider, a couple of sprays, and much more.

The event is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, December 17, and it will most likely be in the game until 2020.