Epic Games has released a massive v11.30 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on December 12 at 4 AM Eastern Time. The patch has added a lot of new things to the popular video game and the developer has also added many new files to the game data with it, revealing the content that will be added very soon. As many players have correctly predicted, there will be another Christmas event in "Fortnite," and it is going to bring some big changes to the game.

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players, who have played the game since its beginning, may remember the two other Christmas events.

Epic Games has always changed the game and added Christmas-themed things to it, and this year will not be an exception. Shortly after the v11.30 patch was released, data miners found a good deal of information regarding the event, and it turns out that it's bringing a new-look map!

The Christmas island

In the first-ever "Fortnite Battle Royale" Christmas event, Epic Games added Christmas decorations over the island. Supply drops look different and players could look up to three chests under Christmas trees which could be found over the island.

This happened during the early weeks of Season 2, but unfortunately, there was no snow on the map. During Season 7, the video game developer has released another Christmas event, and this time, there was snow on the map. Epic Games has also added a few other things to the game, such as the Present item.

Now, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator is preparing for another Christmas event, and it is going to be big this time. The v11.30 patch has added some snow to the island, but as data miners, HYPEX and xKleinMikex have revealed, the entire island is going to be covered by snow during the upcoming event.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. Fortnite Video Game

Beside that, there will be new buildings that will come to the game, such as the old Crackshot house which was seen in the Season 7 trailer.

some new buildings, a big ice hotel, a toy factory, old Crackshot house & a ski building! pic.twitter.com/QUgUHSSQGO — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 12, 2019

There will most likely be many other changes that will be released around December 25. Epic Games might post a few teasers before the event starts, but we probably won't get any specific information from the developer.

The big announcement

Epic Games will have a big announcement during the Game Awards 2019. The show starts on Thursday, December 12, at 8:30 PM Eastern Time, so make sure you tune in to see what it's all about. At the moment, no one but Epic knows what is going to be revealed, but we are expecting something big.

During the last year's awards show, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer introduced the Block to the game, allowing players to create their own point of interest and feature it on the in-game island.

This year, we might get a similar announcement, although players are hoping for something much bigger.