Epic Games has just rolled out the crossover event between “Fortnite: Battle Royale” and the upcoming film “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker." Players are lately having a blast with the new movie-themed cosmetics that have been released by the developer. A reveal trailer was also uploaded over on YouTube and pretty much hinted that a Kylo Ren skin is also on the way.

Kylo and Zorii skins

“Fortnite” data miner HYPEX (@HYPEX) was among the first to discover 3D renders of the “Star Wars” antagonist. The leaked images include Kylo’s body, headdress and, hood/cape.

Skin-Tracker (SkinTrackerCom), on the other hand, believes that there will be a “hood up” and “hood down” option for the yet to be released skin if their tweet is anything to go by. Their other tweet showed a more detailed look at the Kylo Ren skin where the cracks on the headdress are visible. For those who might be wondering, there’s no shirtless version of the villain found in the game files.

A Zorii Bliss skin was also found in the game files. For the uninitiated, the character will be played by “Felicity” star Keri Russell.

It is said that the character is a scoundrel native to the planet of Kijimi and a leader to the smuggling collective known as the Spice Runners of Kijmi. Zorii also shared a past connection with Poe Dameron.

NEW LEAKED SKIN!!! + Cape!! pic.twitter.com/SYMRg9lLDO — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

Kylo Ren Skin In-Game! (i'll show the cape later) pic.twitter.com/3v3JtWByih — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

It looks like you can choose between "Hood Up" and "Hood Down" for the upcoming Kylo Ren Skin!#fortnitexstarwars pic.twitter.com/OPUAgHbpA1 — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) December 14, 2019

And here's Kylo Ren in better quality aswell pic.twitter.com/MxIE8B8tW1 — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) December 14, 2019

Prior to the big event, Epic sent out a message to several “Fortnite” leakers requesting them to not spoil the recently concluded “Star Wars” event.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. Fortnite Video Game

The developer added to “respect the enormous amount of hard work” that countless people have put into making the crossover event “a truly one-of-a-kind spectacle.”

Known “Fortnite” leakers took to Twitter to show respect to Epic’s request as they tweeted that they won’t be spoiling what the developer has cooked up for the BR shooter’s player base.

HYPEX tweeted that he won’t be spoiling the event and if anyone does it, he’ll be the one to block them. A similar tweet was also posted by the leaker FortTory.

Lucas7yoshi also tweeted that he would probably not post the intel anyway once he saw the files.

After the reveal, the Force definitely went wild on the “Fortnite” map as players got their very own lightsabers. Rey’s blue lightsaber, Luke’s green lightsaber, the infamous red crossguard lightsaber of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo, and even Mace Windu’s unique purple lightsaber were given away to players as they unleashed their inner Jedi and Sith Lords within them.

Do not spoil tomorrow's event! (i won't, if anyone does.. i'm blocking them!)

PSA From Epic (MagmaReef) via: @T1J8r pic.twitter.com/yM9UM5nCth — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 14, 2019

“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” Director J.J. Abrams also showed up during the event and treated players to a minute-long clip from the film where it featured the film’s protagonist – Rey – perform a Jedi mind trick to a couple of Stormtroopers.