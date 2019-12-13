Epic Games has released the v11.30 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, December 12. This patch was quite big as it has added many new things to the popular video game. Players have received numerous changes and items in the game, including a few map changes, such as new landmarks and snow. Besides the things that have been released to live servers, the video game developer has also added a lot of new files to the game data, hinting at the content that will be released in the future.

Data miners have recovered the new game data and shared it with the community.

One of the most important things that have been added to the game is the annual Battle Pass. However, while this feature was found in the game data, it appears that Epic Games is not going to add it to "Fortnite Battle Royale" soon, at least not at the start of Chapter 2, Season 2 in February.

The idea is great, but players will have to wait for it

At the moment, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players can only buy the Battle Pass when a new season comes out. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks and it rewards players with over 100 rewards as they level up.

However, the annual Battle Pass would grant "Fortnite" players access to all the Battle Passes released throughout the year, as well as a few exclusive cosmetic items.

"Purchase the 2020 Annual Pass and receive all upcoming 2020 Fortnite Battle Royale: Battle Bundles and 7 Annual Pass exclusive cosmetics," the Annual Pass description reads. "Battle Bundles unlock 25 percent of the content in each Battle Pass instantly upon release." As you can see from the description, players would have a choice between buying the regular progression system, but also the bundles which unlock the first 25 tiers immediately.

While this idea would be really cool and would benefit both "Fortnite Battle Royale" players and its developer, it appears that it is just a prototype and that it will not be released in 2020. However, we can expect Epic Games to further develop a similar bundle where players can buy multiple Battle Passes at once. The game creator has a long-term play with the game, and these purchases would make players even more invested in it.

Epic Games' comment

Unfortunately, Epic Games has released a statement regarding the leaked feature, saying that it has no plans to release it in 2020.

While this may not happen next year, we could see the annual Battle Pass come out in December 2020.

On a positive side, the Bao Bros outfit will be released, Epic Games has confirmed. This outfit has been leaked in early 2019, but it still hasn't been released to the Item Shop. Many players are waiting for it and we are hoping it comes out soon!