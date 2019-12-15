Epic Games has had a big week in "Fortnite Battle Royale." On Thursday, December 12, the video game has won "The Best Ongoing Game" award at the Game Awards 2019. The video game developer has used this show for a special announcement, revealing a "Star Wars" event on Saturday, two days later, and the free glider players would get. The Saturday event was amazing and players had a chance to see the exclusive premiere of one scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

After the event, the in-game island has received small changes, such as crash sites, and players could also use lightsabers in the game.

However, Epic Games has also hinted at the return of the Launch Pad in the trailer for the free "Star Wars" glider, and this is something many players are excited about. This mobility item was shown in the trailer, so we can expect it to be released soon.

Launch Pad in 'Fortnite' Chapter 2

Chapter 2, Season 1 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought massive changes to the video game. Besides a new island, Epic Games has made numerous changes to in-game items and weapons. Mobility options have been drastically reduced and right now, players can only use motorboats and swimming to travel quicker around the map.

In the video posted on the official "Fortnite" YouTube channel, players can see the Launch Pad which is put down. The item can be seen at the 0:06 mark, which makes us believe that it will soon be added to "Fortnite Battle Royale." Considering that many players have complained about lack of mobility, it would make sense for Epic Games to bring the Launch Pad back and allow players to move quickly around the map without having to worry about the storm.

The next "Fortnite Battle Royale" update will most likely be released on Thursday, December 19, and we can expect the item to come back with it. The Launch Pad is still in the game data, which means that Epic Games can bring it back in a content update, without adding it again to the files.

LaunchPad history

Before it was removed with the first Chapter 2 update, the Launch Pad had been in "Fortnite Battle Royale" for 10 seasons. The mobility item was first introduced during the first season of the game with the v1.9 patch on November 13, 2017. What made the item so special is the fact that it was classified as a "trap" and it did not require an inventory slot. Additionally, Epic Games had made a few changes to it which made it even better, such as increasing the height players receive from the item.

The last adjustment to the item was made during Season 7 when Epic Games increased its drop chance, making it more available to everyone. Now, we are expecting it to come to Chapter 2, which would be a great addition!