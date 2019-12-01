Season 1 of Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought numerous changes to the video game. Epic Games has changed many aspects of the PvP mode of "Fortnite," including user interface changes, weapon changes, a new map, as well as a new progression system. The season has also brought a new Battle Pass with over 100 cosmetic rewards players can earn while leveling up.

What makes the current Battle Pass different from the previous Battle Passes is that players only need to earn XP to level up.

There are no Battle Stars, and players can level up quickly while simply playing the game and performing simple actions, such as opening chests or eliminating opponents. While completing challenges does reward players with massive amounts of XP, they are necessary only to unlock additional styles and the exclusive Battle Pass skin, Sorana.

Sorana comes with additional styles and other cosmetic items

Sorana is this season's secret Battle Pass skins and players can only unlock her by completing challenges.

However, once she is unlocked, players can complete additional challenges to earn more cosmetic items, including a pickaxe, a back bling, and two new styles of the outfit. Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players remember Singularity, the Season 9 secret skin, which also had additional styles players had to find on the island.

Just like with the Singularity outfit, players have to unlock and use Sorana to unlock the additional cosmetic items and styles for it. Sorana only has two additional styles, gray and green, and they can be unlocked by simply hiding in a port-a-potty, hay, and a dumpster.

There are many locations on the island which have these hiding spots, but they can be easily found north of Frenzy Farm and at Dirty Docks. Players simply have to hide in these spots to unlock the new styles for the exclusive "Fortnite Battle Royale" outfit.

Back bling and pickaxe location

Sorana's pickaxe can be found in the G1, G2, H1, H2 coordinates on the island. This location is close to the top of the snowy mountain and can be found at the bottom of the G7 grid.

For the back bling, players will have to go all the way to the north and pass Steamy Stacks.

This cosmetic item can be found at G7, G8, H7, H8 map coordinates, or more specifically, it is found next to a large rock.

If you are still not sure where to find the additional cosmetic items that come with a Sorana outfit, please watch the video above to see the exact locations of the back bling and the pickaxe. Also, keep in mind that these items will not appear if the exclusive outfit is not unlocked. In addition to it, you will have to wear it in order to pick the items up and unlock them.