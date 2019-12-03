Epic Games added many new improvements to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the start of Chapter 2. The video game received a lot of new content, including a brand new map, which is something millions of players have been asking for. The user interface has also been changed and even the items have received new inventory icons. The "Fortnite" developer has released a few more changes with the additional patches for Chapter 2, but some of them are quite annoying.

The video game creator released the ammo reticle with one of their latest patches.

This user interface element is cool and useful, but many players don't like it. The reason is simple: it is located right next to the aiming reticle and it can be very distracting. Fortunately, Epic Games now allows "Fortnite Battle Royale" players to disable the reticle, and it can be done by following a few simple steps.

Disabling the reticle from HUD options

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are familiar with HUD (Heads Up Display) options in the game. These options allow players to enable or disable certain elements on the screen, such as; ping (net debug stats), resources, aiming reticle, minimap, quick bar, and many others.

Epic Games has added the ammo reticle to these options and players can now turn it on or off.

To disable the annoying ammo reticle, follow these steps:

Get into a match in any "Fortnite Battle Royale" game mode, including the Playground or Creative mode

Open the main menu in the game by pressing the pause button (ESC or Start by default)

Go to Settings (second menu option)

Select the second settings tab

Switch to the HUD tab

Look for "Reticle Ammo Indicator" and turn it on or off.

The ammo reticle is turned on for all players by default, so you will have to follow the steps above to turn it off.

Also, it is important to note that HUD options do not appear when a player is not in a match. In other words, there will be no HUD tab in-game settings, which means no HUD options will be able to be changed.

Epic Games may change the reticle

Reticle ammo indicator simply shows players how many bullets they have left in their weapon before they have to reload. While this option is very useful, since players can be focused on the game without looking down to check their ammo status, Epic Games hasn't implemented it in the right way.

The reticle takes up too much space and it just feels weird having it enabled.

Considering that the reticle is quite useful in "Fortnite Battle Royale," we can expect Epic Games to make a few changes to it in one of the following updates. Unfortunately, the new update may not come out soon as it appears that the game developer is taking a longer break.