Epic Games is having another "Fortnite Battle Royale" in-game tournament during the first season of Chapter 2. Fortnite Championship Series is a weekly tournament and players have to reach the Champion League in the Arena mode to be eligible for it. There have been four weeks of the tournament so far, with some of the biggest names in the "Fortnite" world participating in them.

On December 6, 2019, the season finals of the tournament will begin, and the grand finals will be played on Sunday, December 8.

Even before the finals, players are able to make a lot of money from this tournament. More specifically, the top team wins $36,000 every week, and every other team that ranks in the top 10 wins at least $4,000. FaZe Mongraal and his squad were accused of cheating during Week 4 of Fortnite Championship Series, and we will see how Epic Games is going to react to it.

Mongraal was stream sniping during the competitive game

FaZe Mongraal and his team (Wolfiez, NRG benjyfishy, LeStream NAYTE) were accused of stream sniping during the competitive games of the FNCS.

The squad has received important information from coach DestinysJesus about the other teams that were in the same lobby. The coach was getting information from other streams and he shared it with Mongraal's squad, giving the team a massive advantage over their enemies.

Professional player Bloodx alleged that some players had their coaches on a call during the latest week of the competitive series in "Fortnite Battle Royale." He added that coaches would call out where other teams are landing, giving their teams an advantage.

In the clip Dexerto has acquired from an anonymous source, FaZe Mongraal and his squad can be heard talking to the coach. The coach, DestinyJesus, has given the team information about the team that was landing nearby. In addition to the clip, the anonymous source claims that the coach was spotted in the chat of one of the streams he was allegedly stream sniping. DestinysJesus joined FaZe Clan as a "Fortnite Battle Royale" coach this month, while Mongraal transferred from Team Secret to the clan in July 2019.

Receiving outside assistance forebidden

Epic Games forbids “receiving outside assistance regarding the location of other players, other players’ health or equipment, or any other information not otherwise known to the player by the information on his or her screen” in the Competitive Integrity section of the Fortnite Champion Series rulebook. However, there is no mention of coaches, so we don't know whether or not they are allowed to participate in these competitive games.

Mongraal and his team finished fourth in the competitive series, winning 79 points during the tournament and earning $8,000.