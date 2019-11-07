Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have heard about what happened with FaZe Jarvis a few days ago. The popular gamer was banned from the video game for life because he was cheating in multiple matches during Season X. Not only did he cheat by using an aimbot program, but he also made a video showing it to everyone, and since he has over two million subscribers, the video had gotten popular and caught Epic Games' attention.

On November 3, Jarvis released an apology video on his YouTube channel, revealing that the "Fortnite" developer has banned him for life. This incident has divided the community as many players believe that he deserves the punishment, yet some of them think he should have either gotten away with it or received a temporary ban. Ninja, Tfue, xQc, and other "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamers and personalities have shared their thoughts regarding the ban. All three of them have talked about the situation on their live streams, sharing their thoughts with the viewers.

Ninja's comment on the situation

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is the most popular "Fortnite Battle Royale" streamer and is well aware of the situation. Blevins agrees that Epic Games should have banned the content creator, but he believes that the punishment Jarvis received is too harsh. Ninja thinks Jarvis should be banned from the popular game from six months to a year, but not for life.

“He’s still super young, so I think he’s just a stupid kid making a stupid decision and didn’t really think about it,” Ninja explained.

“It wasn’t a tournament, wasn’t a Cash Cup, it should be maybe a six-month ban from competitive. Permanent though?” While he said that he liked the banhammer because Jarvis showed the cheating software to thousands of viewers, he believes that he should not be permanently banned as a content creator. Ninja then added that banning a content creator negatively impacts the game.

The Mixer superstar considers the permanent ban silly and he feels for Jarvis as he now has to switch from one of the most popular games to another game. In addition, he clarified it was Jarvis' first offense and that the stakes are different when it comes to his ban as he has a lot to lose.

xQc and Tfue sound off

Turner "Tfue" Tenney was in FaZe Clan himself until he caused all the drama with his contract. Tfue believes Jarvis should be unbanned and says that a permanent ban is too rough. "You're the one who allows cheats in your game," he added, referring to Epic Games.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has called out Epic Games for double standards when it comes to banning players. He talked about the game developer unbanning players who cheated in Fortnite World Cup qualifications and were still allowed to participate in the tournament.

However, xQc believes that the content creator deserved the ban because "he cheated and ruined the games of a bunch of players."