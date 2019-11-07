The “Fortnite” community is as of late split when it comes to the FaZe Jarvis permaban. There are players who believe that Epic’s decision was too harsh while there are others who think the developer did the right thing. With that in mind, the developer broke its silence and explained their decision as to why they struck the banhammer to the teen.

Irrevocable

The game maker’s verdict may well seem to be irrevocable if The Sun’s recent article is anything to go by.

In a statement that they got from an Epic spokesperson, the representative told them that they have a zero-tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software. The employee further explained that whenever players use an aimbot or any cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage over other players, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly.

Folks might recall that FaZe Jarvis uploaded a video over on his YouTube channel revealing that he got permanently banned by Epic and admitted to having used the above-mentioned cheat tool.

He apologized to both his fans and the developer and explained that he only used the aimbot in a non-competitive setting and to entertain his viewers. However, with Epic’s statement above, it looks like they’re not buying it and will be standing by with their final ruling.

‘He’s broken’

Jarvis’ mother – Barbara Khattri recently sat down with the Daily Mail and said that her son had “made an error” and called out the gaming community to “re-think how it treats people.” She went on to reveal that her son is broken adding that the now-banned “Fortnite” pro “doesn’t have a devious bone in his body.” She went on to say that “for any mistake that doesn’t physically harm a person, there should be a chance to make amends.”

At the tail end of the interview, Khattri pointed out that she’s not looking for agreement with what she said. She believes that “there’s as much power in sharing” whenever people get scared and confused as to when they’re on top of the world.

FaZe Banks on the recent ban

FaZe Clan founder Banks (Ricky Banks), on the other hand, posted a series of tweets addressing the lifetime ban on Jarvis. He pointed out the time where another “Fortnite” pro named XXiF cheated in a competitive scene where he teamed up with another player – Ronaldo. The two just received a two-week ban, not to mention that they also got to compete at the Fortnite World Cup. Banks went on stating that the two cheaters are still playing to this day as if nothing happened adding that Jarvis’ ban is “fkn ridiculous.” In his other tweet, Banks admitted that what Jarvis did “was obviously stupid,” though he just can’t deem Epic’s punishment as the fitting of the crime.