There are “Fortnite: Battle Royale” players who got the shock of their lives and got their heads scratching as their accounts got banned due to a game-breaking bug that was recently discovered while playing the game. That said, it looks like Epic Games has taken action into this issue and apologized to the mishap that happened. Also, it may well seem that the Chinese version of the game has spilled some details about the BR shooter’s upcoming limited-time modes.

For the uninitiated, a Reddit user (u/bench150kg) took to Reddit to reveal a bug that mistakenly warns/bans players. This is triggered whenever a player spectates another who’s still in the match. The said Reddit post gained traction within the “Fortnite” community that Epic took notice of it and assured their player base that it will be looked upon.

V-Bucks for affected players

With that in mind, YouTuber TheCampingRusher said in his latest video that the developer is currently compensating affected players by giving away free V-Bucks.

Whether players received a warning notice or got wrongfully struck with the banhammer they’ll be getting 1,000 of “Fortnite’s” in-game currency. Rusher even managed to get a screenshot of Epic’s message that reads:

“We incorrectly took action against your account. We’re sorry and we’ll be granting 1,000 V-Bucks to your account to compensate for the error.” At the time of writing, however, Epic has yet to release an official statement regarding the bug’s status.

These limited-time modes could be making a comeback

Meanwhile, leaks about the game are still coming in and this time, it came from “Fortnite’s" Chinese version.

If the leaker Fire Monkey’s (@iFireMonkey) recent tweet is anything to go by, it looks like the Getaway and Food Fight LTMs could be making a comeback this season. He pointed out that he was a bit uncertain at first with the leaked information, but it all made sense since he’s aware of a new version of the Food Fight LTM. Be reminded, however, that just like any other leaks, this should be chewed on with some pinches of salt.

‘Fortnite’ x ‘Minecraft’ speculations debunked

Prior to this, a promotional ad in the Chinese language made the rounds online and caught the attention of western players where it showcased characters from both “Fortnite” and “Minecraft.” This made the impression that the Chinese version of the game could be having a crossover event with Mojang’s sandbox title.

FNBR_China_News (@FNBRChinaNews) has debunked it in a recent tweet and explained that it’s just simply “Fortnite” streamers in China inviting fellow streamers who are into “Minecraft” to play the battle royale shooter.