Everything about Chapter 2, of "Fortnite Battle Royale," seems really good, except the fact that Epic Games does not release patch notes anymore. During the first chapter of the popular video game, the game creator would release patch notes as soon as servers go down, revealing all the changes and additions that are coming with the patch. However, players haven't received patch notes in Chapter 2 yet, not even for the first update that brought the new season.

The video game developer has taken this one step further on November 5. The development team has released a secret patch, but no one has been notified about it. Epic Games usually posts an update on social media one day before an update comes out, but this time, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players did not receive an update notification nor did they receive patch notes. Fortunately, some players have figured out the changes that have been added with the latest update.

The new item and gameplay changes

Epic Games added the first new item, to Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," with the v11.10 Content Update. As it was previously leaked, the Harpoon Gun has been released to the game, and it can be used both as a weapon and as a fishing accessory. The gun can be obtained from floor loot, chests, supply drops, and fishing, and it comes with 10 charges.

When used for combat, the Harpoon Gun deals 75 damage to players and 150 damage to structures.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

It has a reload time of 1.4 seconds and the ability to pull loot from a distance. In addition to this, if players use the new item for fishing, it can fish up spots immediately and give players quick loot. Unlike fishing rods, there is no need to wait a few seconds before loot can be obtained. All you need to do is to aim the gun at water and pull the loot out.

Weapon upgrade stations are a new addition that has come with Chapter 2, and the latest patch has given them a 100 percent chance to spawn.

Before the patch, some stations would not spawn on the island, but that is no longer the case. Finally, the Pumpkin Launcher has been turned back into the Rocket Launcher and random zombie spawns have been removed from the game. The Halloween fog has also been removed from the island.

Patch notes missing

Some "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have a theory that Epic Games is not releasing patch notes because of the storyline in Chapter 2.

Before the new chapter was released, there was a lot of talk about players being stuck inside the loop, which prevented them from going back in time. It's believed that players have left the loop and that the developer is still stuck in it, which is why it's "impossible" for them to make contact with players.

While this does sound like something Epic Games would do, a lot of players are impatient and want to know about the changes in the game.

These changes affect competitive players, specifically, so it would be nice if the game developer starts releasing them again.