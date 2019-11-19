Epic Games has made "Fortnite Battle Royale" players addicted not just to the video game, but also to the events that happen in it every season. These events mostly bring huge changes to the game and are used to introduce players to new seasons. The best thing about them? Players can witness them live by logging into the game and entering the special limited-time game mode for the event.

The last event was the Rocket Launch event that happened at the end of Season X.

This event has caused the biggest change in "Fortnite Battle Royale" history, and it has brought an entire new map to the game. Players could witness the launch of the rocket at Dusty Depot and they could also see the meteor hit the Zero Point and cause the destruction of the entire island. Now, it appears that Riskly Reels could have an in-game event soon, and it will be interesting to see what it will be about.

Risky Reels might play a big role in Chapter 2, Season 1

While Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought a brand new map to the game, some of the places from the Chapter 1 map can be found in the new island. For example, players can still go to Pleasant Park or Salty Springs, and Risky Reels has also been brought back as an unnamed point of interest.

Risky Reels can be found can be found west of Frenzy Farm and just north of the central island on the Chapter 2 map.

It looks similar to the original POI that was added with the fourth season of the popular video game. Once again, this place has a giant screen which is used to show movies. This drive-in theater is a decent landing spot, but it might have a big role in the final weeks of the current season.

After the release of the v11.11 update, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have noticed that the Risky Reels screen has been turned on.

The screen has played a mysterious video which showed a llama and a timer. While most players believe this timer was a countdown, it is actually a two-minute test loop video. However, this video is almost identical to the emergency broadcast video that was played on television sets during Season 3. A few weeks later, meteors hit the island and caused a massive destruction of it. Is something similar going to happen in Chapter 2? We will have to wait and see.

Will Risky Reels be destroyed?

In Chapter 1, Risky Reels had been in the game for a bit over three seasons. It was added at the start of Season 4, after the meteors hit the island, and it was removed in Season 7 as it was replaced by The Block. Considering that the Creative mode is still in the game, Risky Reels might be once again destroyed and replaced by a player-made creation.

Season 1 of Chapter 2 is scheduled to end in less than a month, which means that we can expect its season-ending event to happen soon.