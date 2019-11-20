Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" does not even look like the game from the previous chapter. Epic Games has done a major update with the release of the v11.00 patch on October 15, adding a brand new map, completely different user interface, new items, and much, much more. Chapter 2 makes the video game feel fresh and new, especially since the game developer has vaulted nearly 30 items with it.

However, there is no doubt it will start to feel old if Epic doesn't release more content soon.

One thing that makes "Fortnite Battle Royale" unique are its weekly updates, but even these updates are different in Chapter 2. The v11.20 patch was released on November 20, and Epic Games has finally released patch notes for it. Before this patch, there had been no patch notes for any Chapter 2 update.

Unfortunately, many players are upset with what Epic has revealed with the patch notes, as it turns out that the current season will be extended by a few months.

The longest season extension ever

This is not the first time Epic Games has decided to extended a "Fortnite Battle Royale" season. As a matter of fact, most of the previous seasons had been extended, but never to this point. The first season of the second chapter will be extended all the way to February 2020, which is considered too long by the community.

The original ending date of the season was supposed to be in the middle of December 2019, but that is not going to happen.

"This year we’ve got even more content for you to unwrap, including new game features, free rewards and a live experience that you won’t want to miss. To prepare for all the new holiday-themed updates, we will be extending Chapter 2’s first season into early February. Get ready for winter!" is what the "Fortnite" developer posted on its blog after the latest patch.

Epic Games has officially announced early February as the time the current season ends, and dataminer, Lucas7yoshi, has revealed that the exact date will be February 6.

Glass is half full

Things may not be that bad for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players. While the extension has been received poorly by the community, this simply means that the video game developer will focus on adding new content to the current season.

In addition, players will be getting new features and rewards, so it should be worth the wait.

Dataminers have previously revealed that there will be some Item Shop discounts in the future. More specifically, players will be able to get discounts during Black Friday on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2. In addition to this, Epic will most likely release Christmas-themed skins to the game, as well as some maps and gameplay changes.