Epic Games has released the v11.11 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Wednesday, November 13. This patch, which was originally scheduled to be released on November 12, has brought several balance changes to the popular video game. However, the "Fortnite" developer has not released patch notes, once again, and the community had to find a few things that have been changed with the update.

While the biggest change of the patch was the grenade stack nerf, Epic Games has made a chance to one of the most popular weapons in the game.

The Tactical Shotgun has been buffed with the v11.11 update, and while this buff wasn't a major one, it makes the weapon deadlier than before. Keep in mind that this may not be the only weapon that was buffed with the patch, but it is the only weapon change players have found out on their own so far.

The buff makes the weapon faster

Epic (purple) and Legendary (gold) variants of the Tactical Shotgun have been buffed with the latest update.

Reddit user ZarteckNotbanned has noticed that Epic Games has considerably lowered the pullout time for the Legendary Tactical Shotgun. The pullout time is the time players need to select the weapon and fire it, which is a very important stat for any weapon.

According to the video posted by the Reddit user, the "Gold Tac" now has a pullout time of 0.484 seconds, which is 0.016 seconds faster than the Rare (blue) variant of the same weapon.

Before the v11.11 patch, the Gold variant of this "Fortnite Battle Royale" weapon would take longer to pull out than the Rare variant, and this buff has changed it. Considering that many players, including popular streamers such as Nickmercs, had preferred the blue variant of the gun due to its pullout time, this change might make them change their minds.

In addition to the faster pullout time, the superior variants of the weapon also deal more damage, which makes it worth to spend materials to upgrade them at upgrade stations. Epic Games has recently released the patch which makes upgrade stations spawn 100 percent of the time, making them more available to all players.

Tac vs. Pump

In Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale," many players prefer the Tactical Shotgun over the Pump Shotgun. The Pump Shotgun is much slower and it has been recently nerfed. In addition, its damage is very inconsistent, and a lot of players are used to combining it with the Submachine Gun, which means they need to use two inventory slots to be effective at close-range combat.

It will be interesting to see if Epic Games makes more changes to weapons with upcoming patches.

Players are hoping that the developer will start releasing patch notes again, however.