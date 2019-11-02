​Epic Games has recently released the Halloween event, called The Fortnitemares, in "Fortnite Battle Royale." For the third straight year, the video game developer has added Halloween-themed cosmetic items to the video game, as well as some other things, such as map changes, new challenges, and a limited-time game mode. This year's event lasts until November 4, which means that players only have two more days to beat the Storm King and earn the exclusive umbrella from the limited-time game mode challenge.

Taking the Storm King down requires a large team of people and he is almost impossible to beat with a four-pla​​yer squad. This is why the "Fortnite" developer teams up multiple squads in a special raid to take the boss down. He can be found on the central island and is protected by fiends (zombies) who keep spawning throughout the duration of the game. Some players have a lot of trouble beating the special boss, and this guide should help you take him down quickly.

Gameplay tips

Be mobile and constantly move: You have to use purple areas on the ground to move around. This will help you escape zombies and get good angles on the Storm King's weak points.

Use Mounted Turrets: Mounted Turrets are amazing and they are capable of dealing massive damage. I suggest you use them when attacking the horn. Since they don't drop very often, make sure you use them wisely and fortify the structure they are placed on.

Submachine Guns are deadly: While Assault Rifles are good, they can't compare to SMGs when it comes to DPS. Use two or more Submachine Guns to quickly weaken the Storm King while his weak points are exposed.

Be careful with your inventory and don't pick up too many shields: Inventory space is limited and I don't suggest you carry shields in it. You get shield points for eliminating zombies, so you should save your space for other healing items, such as Chug Splashes.

Chug Splashes are amazing, stack them as much as you can: Not only do they restore health and shield, but they can also be used from range and they can keep your knocked down teammates alive for longer periods.

Do your best to stay alive and help your teammates: This mode is about attack, but your attacks won't be effective if you only have two or three players on the team. Avoid attacks by the Storm King, escape zombies and take them down from distance, and revive any fallen teammate.

The nerf

The Storm King was much more difficult to beat on the first day. However, Epic Games has drastically nerfed him, increasing the chance of success. He can be still challenging, although most of the teams are able to take him down with good communication and teamwork.