Epic Games has turned "Fortnite Battle Royale" into one of the biggest video games of all time. The free-to-play game is very fun to play and it has broken numerous records previously set by other video games. The video game developer gives its best to release fresh new content every week so the game stays fun and entertaining. However, some players simply want to ruin fun for others, and this is something Epic Games does not tolerate.

Recently, a professional "Fortnite Battle Royale" was banned, for life, for cheating in the popular video game. Jarvis Kaye, whose YouTube channel has almost two million subscribers, has been recently hit by an Epic Games banhammer. The player is also a member of FaZe Clan, one of the most popular organizations in "Fortnite" and esports, and it appears that his career with this video game is over.

Pro player has been permanently banned

During Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale," Jarvis has uploaded several clips where he shows the aimbot. While he was using the aimbot on his alternative account, this hasn't stopped Epic Games from banning him for life and removing him completely from the video game. Epic Games has a history of going after cheaters, especially ones who use in-game cheats and hacks, and this time, their target was a popular player.

The popular content creator did not use cheats in any competitive modes, but nonetheless, cheating in core playlists is forbidden. Jarvis has posted a video of himself talking about the ban and revealing that using the aimbot was the reason for it. "Recently, I've posted some videos of me using aimbot in solos and playground mode. All I was thinking about while making those videos is how entertaining and like interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch.

It didn't even cross my mind I could be banned for life from Fortnite for this," he said in the video which can be seen below.

Considering that "Fortnite" has made him very popular, he should have known better. However, there is no going back now and, unless Epic changes its mind, Jarvis' career in this video game is basically over.

The divided community

Jarvis' latest video has over 1.2 million views in just a few hours.

There are a lot of "Fortnite Battle Royale" players who support him and who want Epic Games to reverse the ban. #FreeJarvis hashtag has also appeared over social media in hopes that the content creator will continue his "Fortnite" career.

On the other side, many players believe that he should remain banned. After all, content creators should not get a special treatment by the game developer. It will be interesting to see how this situation will developer in the following weeks and if the game creator will unban Jarvis.