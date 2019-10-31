Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on October 15 and players are slowly getting used to the massive changes that have come with it. The chapter has brought a lot of new things, including big changes to the item loadout, new gameplay features, and a brand new map. While the video game still feels fresh and new, there is no doubt that it won't feel that way in a few weeks as everyone will get used to it, which is why its developer is already preparing some big changes for it.

The initial Chapter 2 patch has removed almost 30 items from "Fortnite Battle Royale," which has been the biggest vaulting so far. However, Epic Games will keep adding new items to the game to change the meta and make the PvP mode more interesting. The v11.10 patch has added the Fortnitemares event to the game, and the game creator has also added a lot of new files to the game data which show us the new content that will be released. According to these files, the game developer will soon release the Harpoon Gun.

The new weapon is coming to the game

The Harpoon Gun was found by "Fortnite Battle Royale" data miners right after the latest patch was released. At the moment, its stats are unknown, but we knows a few details about this upcoming item. It will be used as both a utility and a weapon as it will be capable of dealing damage to enemies while also pulling them to the gun. "Pulls enemies to you and deals damage," is what the description of this item states.

This item seems like it is going to be very useful when used with a close-range weapon, such as a shotgun or a submachine gun. It can also help players who are stuck in the storm and are fighting enemies who are outside of it. Epic Games has introduced fishing mechanics and a fishing rod with the release of the second chapter, and this item can be used to pull both teammates and enemies. The Harpoon Gun will most likely have a longer effective range and it will probably have up to 10 charges players can use.

The exact release date of this item is currently unknown, but we should get more information about it with the next patch. The next update will most likely be released on Tuesday, November 5, right after the Fortnitemares event concludes.

The Storm King

Epic Games has released a special raid against the Storm King in "Fortnite Battle Royale." This raid can be played in a limited-time game mode, and after defeating the boss, players will be rewarded with an exclusive umbrella.

This limited-time game mode will most likely be in the game until November 4, which means that players have less than a week to beat the Storm King and get the special cosmetic item. Log in today, beat the boss, and get the umbrella!