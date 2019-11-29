Things are a bit slow right now in ”Fortnite: Battle Royale” as content updates are pretty hard to come by probably due to Thanksgiving. However, Epic Games has made a few announcements and addressed an issue involving “Dive!” weekly challenges.
Autumn Queen’s Quest
The developer recently announced “Fortnite’s” Autumn Queen’s Quest as it will be a community effort to reach a common goal which is to unlock the Fallen Leaf Wrap from the said event. The quest kicked off yesterday, November 28 (10 AM ET) and players from around the world will have to stack up a total of 2.5 billion points by December 1 (8 PM ET).
If the goal is met by the community, the cosmetic will be rewarded to eligible accounts by December 6.
As for ways on how to earn those points, Epic listed down the things players must do to get them:
- Heal allies with the Bandage Bazooka (one point per one HP healed)
- Reviving a teammate (two points)
- Playing a match with a friend (five points)
Epic also provided a link for the community to track their progress. At the time of writing, the “Fortnite BR” community has already accumulated 350 million points.
The developer also responded to some questions about the ongoing event. According to them, players can earn points in all of the modes of the Battle Royale except for private matches and solos. Epic also pointed out that the community event is available on all platforms.
Further, Epic explained that the event is bringing the “Fortnite” community together that’s why solos was not included. The devs stated, however, that as long as players played a match before 8 p.m. ET on December 1, and provided that the goal was met, players will still receive the Fallen Leaf Wrap even if they don’t manage to earn any points themselves.
The Autumn Queen has arrived with a quest!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2019
Work together to earn points to unlock the Falling Leaf Wrap 🍂
Play at least one match before the event ends to be eligible for the prize. Find out all the details here: https://t.co/GZ01CP4C70 pic.twitter.com/g7TszbcXLb
Dive!
Meanwhile, the developer also addressed the issue a Dive! challenge. Per Epic’s response, over on r/FortNiteBR, they are aware of the issue with the “eliminations without aiming down sights” challenge and are currently investigating adding that efforts to resolve the issue will resume on Monday, December 2.
Reddit user u/thesquatingdog, on the other hand, provided another cheat sheet on Dive!’s Week 8 challenges:
- Deal damage to descending Supply Drops (200)
- Complete the swimming time trials at Lazy Lake and Hydro 16 (2)
- Eliminations on either Hydro 16 or Holly Hedged (3)
- Eliminations without aiming down sights (there’s an ongoing issue) (3)
- Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing (3)
- Pull an item, an opponent, and catch a fish with a Harpoon Gun (3)
- Deal damage to opponents 30 seconds fo using a glider (3)
- Harvest wood within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus in a match (300)
- Search two chests 30 seconds of each other (3)
- Search for the hidden “E” found in the Dive! loading screen (1)
- Deal damage with two different weapons within 30 seconds (1)
week 8 dive! https://t.co/LRVMucwZk5 via @reddit— Rusted Gamer (@cruzerwin126) November 29, 2019