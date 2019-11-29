Things are a bit slow right now in ”Fortnite: Battle Royale” as content updates are pretty hard to come by probably due to Thanksgiving. However, Epic Games has made a few announcements and addressed an issue involving “Dive!” weekly challenges.

Autumn Queen’s Quest

The developer recently announced “Fortnite’s” Autumn Queen’s Quest as it will be a community effort to reach a common goal which is to unlock the Fallen Leaf Wrap from the said event. The quest kicked off yesterday, November 28 (10 AM ET) and players from around the world will have to stack up a total of 2.5 billion points by December 1 (8 PM ET).

If the goal is met by the community, the cosmetic will be rewarded to eligible accounts by December 6.

As for ways on how to earn those points, Epic listed down the things players must do to get them:

Heal allies with the Bandage Bazooka (one point per one HP healed)

Reviving a teammate (two points)

Playing a match with a friend (five points)

Epic also provided a link for the community to track their progress. At the time of writing, the “Fortnite BR” community has already accumulated 350 million points.

The developer also responded to some questions about the ongoing event. According to them, players can earn points in all of the modes of the Battle Royale except for private matches and solos. Epic also pointed out that the community event is available on all platforms.

Further, Epic explained that the event is bringing the “Fortnite” community together that’s why solos was not included. The devs stated, however, that as long as players played a match before 8 p.m. ET on December 1, and provided that the goal was met, players will still receive the Fallen Leaf Wrap even if they don’t manage to earn any points themselves.

Dive!

Meanwhile, the developer also addressed the issue a Dive! challenge. Per Epic’s response, over on r/FortNiteBR, they are aware of the issue with the “eliminations without aiming down sights” challenge and are currently investigating adding that efforts to resolve the issue will resume on Monday, December 2.

Reddit user u/thesquatingdog, on the other hand, provided another cheat sheet on Dive!'s Week 8 challenges: