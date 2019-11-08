Epic Games is treating Chapter 2, of "Fortnite Battle Royale," differently when it comes to weekly updates. While updates are still there, the video game developer is no longer releasing patch notes for them, and no one knows why. Patch notes are useful since players can find out the latest changes in the game by reading them, as well as the newest additions to the game, balance changes, bug fixes, and much more.

The v11.10 Content Update was the latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" update and it was released on Tuesday, November 5. The biggest change that has come with this update is the Harpoon Gun, or at least that's what most players believe. It turns out that Epic Games has released massive balance changes to weapons. More specifically, their reload times have been changed and a lot of weapons have been nerfed, which was found by Reddit user Tornorr.

Nerfed weapons

This Reddit user has already revealed all the weapon balance changes that have come with the initial Chapter 2 update. However, no one would have thought that Epic Games would actually release a balance update without notifying players about it, yet it has happened. In the v11.10 Content Update, 14 weapons have received changes. Only four of these weapons had their reload times buffed, while 10 of them were nerfed.

Let's take a look at all the nerfed weapons that had their reload time increased with the patch:

Gray Assault Rifle had its reload time increased by eight percent, from 2.3 to 2.5 seconds

Green Assault Rifle was nerfed by also eight percent, 2.2 to 2.4 seconds

Blue Assault Rifle had a smaller nerf, four percent, as its new reload time is now 2.3 seconds

Purple SCAR's reload time was nerfed by 5 percent, from 2.1 to 2.2 seconds

Gray Pump Shotgun now takes 5.7 seconds to reload, up from 5.0 seconds

Green Pump Shotgun had its reload time increased to 5.3 seconds, up from 4.8

Blue Pump Shotgun now takes 4.8 seconds to reload, four percent slower than before

Purple P90 has received a 10 percent nerf and now takes 2.1 seconds to reload, which is 0.2 seconds longer than before

Gold P90 has been drastically nerfed as its reload time was increased by 15 percent, from 1.7 to 2.0

Gold Bolt Action Sniper Rifle's reload time was changed from 2.6 to 2.7

Buffed weapons

Epic Games has increased reloading time of a few weapons, three close-range weapons, and one sniper rifle.

Here are all buffs that have come with the latest update:

Gold Pump Shotgun had its reload time buffed from 4.2 to 4.0

Gray Submachine Gun had a massive buff as its new reload time is 1.8 seconds, down from 2.42

Green Submachine Gun also had 26 percent buff and now takes 1.7 seconds to reload, down from 2.31

Green Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle now reloads 22 percent faster as it takes 2.5 seconds, down from 3.2.

While most of "Fortnite Battle Royale" players are fine with Epic Games not revealing new items with patch notes, the majority believes that weapon balance changes should be announced.

However, it is unclear whether or not the video game developer plans to start releasing patch notes again. Until that happens, players will have to find changes on their own.