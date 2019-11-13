The v11.11 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was originally scheduled to be released on November 11. However, Epic Games had to postpone it due to an unknown reason, and the patch was released on November 13 at 4 AM Eastern Time. While this patch wasn't huge, it did require server downtime, and once again, the video game developer has not released patch notes for it.

Fortunately, the community has revealed the changes that have come with the update, and it turns out that Epic Games has released one big gameplay change.

Considering that the v11.11 patch was recently released, there may be more changes that have been released. However, players will most likely need a few days to figure out all the changes since the "Fortnite Battle Royale" has stopped releasing patch notes.

Grenades have been nerfed

While Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has made the game feel fresh and new, there have been some problems with it.

Many players have complained about explosive weapons in the new chapter since Grenades seem too powerful and Rocket Launchers can be found frequently from chests and even from floor loot.

With the latest "Fortnite" update, Epic Games has partially solved the problem with these explosive weapons. More specifically, Grenades have been nerfed and players can no longer spam them against enemies like before.

Prior to the patch, players had been able to carry 10 Grenades in one inventory slot. However, the latest update has changed this number to six, and players now need to use two inventory slots if they want to carry 10 or more Grenades.

The community is divided when it comes to this change. Some players dislike it since it helped them eliminate opponents, especially ones who are great builders. On the other side, many players are fine with the change as the grenade spam strategy was often difficult to defend against, especially if an enemy had a high ground.

Interface changes

The latest "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch has also brought several changes to user interface. Players can now search for their cosmetic items in the locker, which is something that is very useful for players who have many cosmetic items.

Additionally, players now get a different match recap screen. The new screen shows their stats, such as eliminations and damage taken, as well as medals and accolades earned during the match. Finally, there are different icons for all three types of materials.

Bandage Bazooka

Epic Games was supposed to re-enable the Bandage Bazooka with the v11.11 "Fortnite Battle Royale" patch, but it hasn't happened. The item is still disabled and it is unknown when it will be brought back to the game. Many players are complaining about it as it's required for a weekly challenge.