"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are having a blast with Chapter 2. The new season, which is basically the first season of the second chapter, has been incredibly popular and played by millions of players. While Epic Games has released a fantastic product many players are currently enjoying, the truth is that the game is still in the early access phase and is therefore still glitchy.

The current state of the game is not perfect and its developer will have to fix some issues with it in the next update.

Recently, a few "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have found a game-breaking glitch which gives players who use it a huge advantage over their opponents. In short, this glitch makes players immune to storm damage, which means they can simply stay in one spot and ignore the storm, wait for it to completely close, and get a victory royale.

The glitch gives players a huge advantage

"Fortnite" players have found out several glitches in the game, but none of them were as bad as the latest one.

This glitch allows players to win without getting into a gunfight. In short, it ruins the game for 99 players if one player is using the glitch. FNBRHQ Twitter page has released a video on how to use this glitch and gain the advantage. It is extremely easy to do and anyone can use it.

To do this trick, players have to go to Slurpy Swamp. After getting into the swamp with slurp juice, players have to build a wall and run into it.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

By doing this, they will regenerate health instantly. After the storm closes in, players can just keep running into the wall, and whenever they do it, their health will be instantly regenerated, giving them a huge advantage over their opponents, especially ones who are fighting.

This trick is especially useful since Epic Games has removed some of the healing items at the start of Chapter 2. Players can no longer use the items such as the Chug Splash or the Chug Jug, which makes end-game healing slightly more difficult.

The fix and the new update

Epic Games is definitely going to fix this glitch as soon as possible. While winning games against computer-controlled players is not difficult, using this glitch against human players is just not cool at all. The trick is used by many players and the game developer will have to find out its cause and make sure that running into walls doesn't give players any unfair boosts.

The next update will most likely be released on Wednesday, October 23. It is currently unknown whether or not Epic Games is going to keep releasing weekly updates for "Fortnite Battle Royale," but we expect them to do it. Furthermore, Halloween is coming soon and players are ready for the Fortnitemares patch!