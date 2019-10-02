Epic Games has released the v10.40.1 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on October 2 at 4 AM Eastern Time. While this patch was not big, it has added some important fixes and improvements, as well as information regarding upcoming challenges. Season X of the popular video game was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, October 6, but the game developer has other plans for it. The season will once again be extended and we can expect the big event to happen on Saturday, either this week or next week.

The "Fortnite" creator has revealed that Overtime challenges are once again going to be added to the game. The development team has released the exact release date of these challenges and the rewards players will be able to earn with them. While Epic Games hasn't released the challenges, data miners have found them in the game data, and thanks to them, we now exactly know what's waiting for us.

Upcoming challenges and their rewards

With the release of the v10.40.1 patch, Epic Games has revealed that Overtime challenges are coming to "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, October 8.

They will be released at 9 AM Eastern Time and players will have until 2 PM on Sunday, October 13, to finish them. "Complete Out of Time’s objectives to earn end-of-Season rewards, including XP, cosmetics, and a Loading Screen that serves as a Season X memento," is what the game developer posted in the patch notes.

These are the challenges "Fortnite Battle Royale" players will get on October 8:

Collect the Visitor recording on the floating island and Retail Row

Deal 2,5000 damage to opponents

Collect the Visitor recording in Moisty Palms and Greasy Grove

Outlast 250 opponents

Collect the Visitor recording in Gotham City and Starry Suburbs

Search 25 chests

Completing one challenge unlocks a gold style for the Yond3r skin, while completing three of them rewards players with an additional style for Sparkle Supreme. Eternal Voyager skin will have its additional style unlocked after "Fortnite Battle Royale" players complete five Overtime challenges in Season X.

More rewards

Beside the additional styles for the three outfits, players will be able to earn an exclusive Season X loading screen by completing all six Overtime challenges. Additionally, completing the first two challenges will reward players with 2,500 XP each, completing the third and the fourth challenge yiels a 5,000 XP reward per completion, and the last two challenges will give players 10,000 Season XP each.

Considering that players are required to hit level 65 to unlock the red style for the Ultima Knight skin, the upcoming challenges will be very helpful for the XP grind.