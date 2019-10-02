The v10.40.1 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on October 2, but it hasn't brought many changes to the game. This minor update was mostly focused on the reveal of Overtime challenges, bug fixes, and a new prop gallery in the Creative mode. Epic Games has, however, posted some important information regarding Season X in the patch notes. The game developer has revealed that the current season will be extended by one week, which means Season 11 will start in the middle of October.

The long-awaited season-ending event most likely won't happen until the final week of the season, and it seems that Epic Games is preparing something huge. There are some interesting theories regarding the upcoming event, and considering that data miners have found the list of new points of interest, we are expecting a whole new map to be released with the next season. Here is everything we know about the event so far!

The event is going to be big

Unlike the Season 9 ending event, the next event is going to bring massive changes to the in-game world. Epic Games did not want to make any changes to the map during the Season 9 event because of the Fortnite World Cup. However, the next event is going to happen either one day before Season 11 or on the same day, which means that we can expect massive changes to be released.

Data miners have found out that there will be another fixed zone for the event and it will be located between Dusty Depot and Loot Lake. As "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have already noticed, the Scientist has finished building a rocket at Dusty Depot and it is ready for another launch. One interesting thing data miners have found is that players will be teleported outside the island at some point in the event.

This most likely means that players will be able to watch the map destruction in real-time.

At the moment, Epic Games has not released any official information regarding the event, but the next "Fortnite Battle Royale" update should give us more details about it. The event will most likely happen on Saturday, October 12, one day before Season 11 starts. However, there is a chance it happens on Sunday and that the next season starts right after it! This would definitely be more amazing, so we will see if Epic Games does that.

Joining after missing start of the event

Data miners have also found out some files that indicate players will be able to join the event even if they miss the start of it. Previously, players had to get into a matchmaking queue before the start of the event in order to witness it. However, if what data minres have found is true, many players will be able to experience the event live in the game.