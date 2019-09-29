Season X, of "Fortnite Battle Royale," is quickly approaching its end, scheduled for October 6. The Battle Pass timer suggests that the current season will end soon, leaving players with around a week to complete their challenges and unlock seasonally exclusive skins. The video game developer is preparing another big event for the end of the season, and it appears that this is going to be the biggest event, ever, in "Fortnite."

Data miners have found some interesting information and leaks, regarding the upcoming event, but its release date is currently unknown.

We know that it is going to bring massive changes to the in-game world, and one of the leaks suggest that the entire map will be destroyed. Considering that this is something many "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have asked for, the event should be very popular.

The island destruction

Once again, Dusty Depot will be at the center of an event. Many players, who played during the third season, remember meteors that were falling out of the sky in the final weeks.

Eventually, Epic Games has brought massive changes to the in-game world with the start of Season 4, destroying Dusty Depot with a huge meteor and leaving craters all over the map.

At the moment, the meteor is frozen above Dusty Depot and it is unknown what is going to happen with it. Last time it hit the island, it has turned Dusty Depot into a giant crater called Dusty Divot. Now, it appears that the entire map will be destroyed by the meteor hit.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

As many players have already noticed, the Scientist is building a rocket in a Dusty Depot warehouse, and this rocket will be included in the upcoming event. While we don't know for sure what is going to happen, there is a theory that the rocket will collide with the meteor and cause the island destruction.

The event will again have a fixed zone! This time the zone will be between Dusty & Loot Lake!



At some point of the event all players will be teleported to the point shown on the screenshot, so we won't be on the island for the whole event!



ContainsSpoilers



(via @spedicey1) pic.twitter.com/F048hEIhfb — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 26, 2019

As you can see, in the tweet above, the big event will have a fixed zone which will be between Dusty Depot and Loot Lake.

However, players will also be teleported to another place that is very far from the island, and this is when the island destruction could happen. Considering that the current season ends in a week, we can expect the event to happen anytime soon, but it will most likely happen on Saturday, October 5.

The destruction

It is important to note that Epic Games has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming event.

There have been numerous hints about the destruction of the whole island, but the same thing has happened in the previous seasons. While it makes sense that "Fortnite Battle Royale" gets an entirely new map, it won't be surprising if the video game developer simply destroys only one part of it and changes it to something else.