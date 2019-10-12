"Fortnite Battle Royale" players are eagerly expecting Season 11. The new season will most likely begin on Sunday, October 13, right after "The End" event. This event is scheduled to start at 2 PM Eastern Time on Sunday and everyone is expecting it to be the greatest event in the history of the video game. While Epic Games has not released any teasers or information about the upcoming season, there are a few leaks that have come out which have revealed the content that is coming.

The first leak, which was accidentally posted on the Italian App Store, has revealed that Season 11 will actually be "Chapter 2" of "Fortnite Battle Royale." It has also revealed the look of the map that will most likely be added with the update. Popular data miner Lucas7yoshi has released the list of the upcoming locations which will most likely be used for the new map.

13 new locations have been leaked

The new map is most likely going to bring brand new locations that have never been seen before.

Judging from the leaked image, the map will have similar look to the early seasons of "Fortnite Battle Royale," and players will also be able to use boats as a new vehicle in the game. The popular data miner has revealed 13 new locations, but only 12 of them will most likely be on the map. These are the leaked locations:

Beachy Blufs

Camp Cod

Creative Island

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Mountain Meadow

Power Plant

Slurpy Swamp

Sunny Shores

Weeping Woods

As you can see, one of the locations is called "Creative Island" which is most likely the reference to the Creative mode.

However, there is a chance that this is also a reference to the Block. The Block has replaced Risky Reels in Season 7 and it's a 25x25 area where players can make their own creations. Best creations are added to the game as a point of interest, and considering that the Creative mode has been a huge part of "Fortnite," we can expect Epic Games to keep the Block in the game.

The new map could be shown right after the event

It's interesting to note that Epic Games has added the list of the new locations in one of the previous Season X patches.

Considering they are currently in the game data, we can expect a sneak peek of the new island right after the event finishes. After all, many players believe that the next season will start immediately after the event, which means that we could get the new locations on Sunday.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer most likely will not be able to transition from one season to another without performing server downtime, so we can expect servers to be down for at least an hour.

The event will happen live in the game, so make sure you watch it on Sunday at 2 PM ET!