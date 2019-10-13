Epic Games is going to release The End event for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on October 13 at 2 PM Eastern Time. The event, which will serve as an ending of Season X, is going to bring massive changes to the popular video game. As many players already know, the Scientist has been building a rocket in the third Dusty Depot warehouse, and this is where "The End" is most likely going to take place at first.

The "Fortnite" developer has decrypted event files around 11 AM Eastern Time, three hours before it happened, giving data miners a chance to see what is going to happen. In this article, we are going to reveal some of the things that will occur during the event, so if you don't want it to be spoiled for you, please stop reading right now. Additionally, stay away from social media as many "Fortnite" pages and personalities are going to leak it before it happens.

The event is going to be big

There are going to be a lot of lightning and cracks during The End event in "Fortnite Battle Royale" and the Zero Point will be heavily involved in it. Furthermore, it appears there will be multiple rockets during the event, not just the one at the Dusty Depot warehouse. The rocket will once again go through the rift, which is similar to what happened during the first rocket launch event at the end of Season 4.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite

The meteor will also play a big role in the event. At the moment, it is frozen above Dusty Depot, but during the event, it is going to hit the island and cause a massive destruction. Beside the mentions of the meteor and the rocket, it appears that Kevin the Cube will also be included in the event. Furthermore, there is something called "Black Hole" that can be seen in the decrypted data. It has at least five different files with this name, so it is going to be interesting to see what it exactly is.

At the end of the event, the entire map is going to be destroyed, which can be seen in the tweet above. The image shows the post-destruction island and it can be found in the "NightNight" folder, which is the folder that contains all the files regarding the upcoming event.

More encrypted files

Popular data miner Lucas7yoshi has reported "underwhelming amount of files" on his Discord server, saying there is a possibility that more files will be used for the event, but that Epic will encrypt them shortly before the event happens.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer usually decrypts event files 30 minutes before the event, so we will most likely get more files shortly. The data miner has also revealed there will be some sort of cinematic during the event.

Again, if you don't want the event to be spoiled, please avoid social media and every other website which could potentially leak the event completely.