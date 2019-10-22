Epic Games released the v11.01 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on Tuesday, October 22, at 8 AM Eastern Time. The patch wasn't massive and it didn't add a lot of new things to the popular video game. However, the video game developer used it to add new files to the game data, allowing data miners to see what is coming to the game in the following weeks.

The Fortnitemares 2019 event is just around the corner and Epic Games will release new Halloween skins.

While data miners have recovered these skins from the game data, it was much harder to find out what else the patch added to the game. The "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has not released patch notes and players have to find in-game changes on their own. The patch has been received well by the community, mostly because of the massive XP increase that came with it.

Huge XP boost has come with the patch

While Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has mostly received positive reviews from its players, XP gain is one thing many players have complained about.

Unlike previous seasons, there are no Battle Stars and the only way to level the Battle Pass up is by gaining XP. However, besides weekly challenges, players now gain XP by performing almost every single action in the game. For example, opening a chest or an ammo box rewards players with experience points, just like getting assists or eliminations does.

Epic Games said that Chapter 2 would be "less grind, more fun," but the first week of the season has required a lot of grinding.

Reaching level 100 in the season was impossible without playing around five hours every day and completing every single challenge. However, things have changed with the latest patch, and players now get much more XP for performing in-game actions.

Before the patch, players would get around 240 XP for opening a chest, and they get over 700 XP now. Furthermore, the medal punchcard bonus has been increased from 2,000 and 4,000 XP bonus to 8,000 and 16,000 XP bonus This has resulted in some players getting more than 100,000 XP in a single match, which was almost impossible prior to the patch.

Medal punchcard

The latest patch has increased the XP boost from the daily medal punchcard by four times. In addition to this, Epic Games has fixed the issue where some "Fortnite Battle Royale" players had a daily medal punchcard stay on their screen during the match. If you are not sure how the daily punchcard works, make sure you read the explanation. This new feature rewards players with a massive XP boost and completing it every 24 hours is very rewarding.