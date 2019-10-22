Epic Games has released Chapter 2 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" just a week ago and players are still getting used to the new map and all the other changes that have come with it. However, even though the video game developer has recently released so much new content, there are more new things that are just around the corner. Once again, the "Fortnite" creator will release a special Halloween event with exclusive cosmetic items and gameplay changes.

The Halloween event, called the Fortnitemares, is going to be released with the v11.10 patch. This patch will be released Tuesday, October 29, and it appears that Epic Games will keep releasing most of Chapter 2 updates on Tuesdays. With the release of the v11.01 patch, the game developer has added a lot of new files to the game data, including the cosmetic items which will be released with the Fortnitemares 2019 event.

Halloween cosmetic items

After the v11.01 patch came out, "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have received some additional styles for their previous Fortnitemares skin, including the white style for the Skull Trooper. The Skull Trooper was one of the first skins released to the game, along with the Ghoul Trooper and a few more items. However, the Skull Trooper had returned for the Fortnitemares 2019 event, and previous owners have received a special purple variant for it.

According to data miners, the Ghoul Trooper is coming back this year, and players who bought it in 2017 are going to receive an additional style for it.

Besides these two skins, Epic Games will release many new cosmetic items that will be available for the purchase. You can see the list of the leaked items below, although it is important to note that the game developer may add even more outfits during the event.

However, the outfits below are ones that have been added with the latest patch.

Skull Trooper Neon – Male

Gangster Monster – Male

Ghoul Trooper – Male

Cuddle Team Dark – Female

The Dark One – Male

Slurp Creature – Male

Wraith – Female

Pale spooky – Female

Modern Witch – Female

The upcoming skins look amazing and most of them look unique.

At the moment, it is unknown how much these items are going to cost, but we believe that Epic Games will retain the old prices, such as 2,000 V-Bucks for a Legendary outfit.

Fortnitemares gameplay changes

During the Fortnitemares 2018 event, Epic Games has released zombies all over the island. Additionally, the Rocket Launcher was turned into the Pumpkin Launcher and there were Halloween decorations over the map.

We can expect the game creator to release a few gameplay changes with the release of the next event, although there probably won't be any zombies or any massive changes.