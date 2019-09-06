Season X of "Fortnite Battle Royale" has brought several new features, including Rift Zones and Rift Beacons. The first teaser of the current season had Dusty Depot, the location which was in the game from the first to the fourth season, but it had been replaced with Dusty Divot. When the tenth season was finally released, "Fortnite" players were able to witness the original Dusty Depot area in its full glory.

Later on, it turned out that Epic Games was working on bringing other original locations back to the game. However, it appears that all of these locations will come back with a twist. For example, Retail Row has been brought back, but it has zombies within the area, while Tilted Town has the no breaking or building rule. Next week, we can expect the "Fortnite Battle Royale" developer to bring back two fan-favorite locations, Moisty Mire and Greasy Grove!

The return of the popular locations

Moisty Mire had been in the game for four full seasons. It was on the original "Fortnite Battle Royale" map, but it was removed at the start of Season 5. This swamp had a decent amount of loot and its trees would give players the maximum resources very quickly. Beside the swamp, players could visit the prison which was a popular location with a lot of loot. While these two locations had such disadvantages, such as their distance from the center of the island, they were generally liked by the community.

Greasy Grove had been removed from the game at the start of Season 7, and it was also an original location. While some buildings can still be seen and accessed at the frozen lake, the area is currently unnamed and it doesn't have as much loot as it used to have. The return of the new area would mean that players would get another named location back, and this location would be a great landing spot.

It is important to note that the Pandora Rift Zone will disappear on September 10. This Rift Zone has replaced a few places in the desert biome for a few weeks and it was used for the promotion of "Borderlands 3." However, the promotion will soon end, and players have just a few more days to complete the challenges exclusive to this Rift Zone and to earn the exclusive rewards.

More old places coming back

Data miners have found some other interesting information regarding the return of the old places.

Anarchy Acres and Risky Reels, two locations which could have been found in the northern part of the island, may return to the game in the upcoming weeks of Season X. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games will handle the current Rift Zones, such as Tilted Town and Retail Row, and if they will stay in the game after the ongoing season comes to its end.