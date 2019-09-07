Epic Games works hard to keep "Fortnite Battle Royale" updated every single week. However, it seems that every update causes some problems in the game, which makes a lot of players upset. Fortunately, the video game developer frequently releases fixes for in-game bugs, and the next update will most likely contain a lot of fixes as well.

Reddit user Scifearious recently shared a game-breaking glitch that Epic Games will have to fix as soon as possible.

This glitch gives "Fortnite Battle Royale" players unlimited shield recharges, and players can activate it in every single game. In short, after using the glitch, players don't have to use any shield-recharging consumable items. Epic Games has noticed this glitch and is working on fixing it, but it is currently unknown when exactly the fix will come out.

The game-breaking glitch

Epic Games has recently released the Retail Row Rift Zone.

This Rift Zone has replaced Mega Mall, the location added at the start of Season 9. Retail Row has been brought back, but with zombies. Eliminating these zombies rewards players with shields, and they can shield as much as they want if they let zombies respawn forever.

The Zapper Trap, which was added to "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the v10.20 Content Update, is used for the unlimited shield glitch.

As the Reddit user revealed, players have to place this trap next to a zombie spawner (obelisk), and just have it deal damage to zombies and eliminate them. Considering that zombie eliminations reward players with shield, this can be done throughout the entire match, even after leaving Retail Row.

For some reason, zombies do not attack the Zapper Trap, which is what makes this glitch possible. Usually, zombies attack any player-built structures and destroy them, but that's not the case with the structure the Zapper Trap is put on.

After using this glitch, players can just leave Retail Row and they will keep gaining a shield every few seconds, which is overpowered and should be fixed soon.

Epic Games' response

Fortunately for "Fortnite Battle Royale" players, Epic Games is aware of this bug and is working on fixing it. The video game developer has posted an update on Reddit, and we can expect a fix to be deployed soon. Until then, players will be able to use the glitch and have an advantage over their opponents.

"Nice find! We’re aware Fiends are destroyed by traps when outside of the Retail Row POI, but are investigating why they aren't attacking your Zapper Trap consistently. Thanks," is what an Epic Games employee responded regarding this glitch. The next patch will come out on September 10, but we can expect the fix to be released sooner than that.