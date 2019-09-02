Epic Games has prepared another update, for "Fortnite Battle Royale," that will be released September 3, at 8 AM, Eastern Time. The v10.20 Content Update will require no client update and there will be no downtime necessary for it. The "Fortnite" creator has already revealed a few things that will be added with the upcoming update, including the big map change.

Once again, the video game developer will add a new item to the game along with some map changes, including a new Rift Zone, and several other gameplay changes.

At the moment, we know that the new zapper trap is being added to "Fortnite Battle Royale," and that the new Rift Zone will be created at Fatal Fields. Kevin the Cube is making his return to the popular battle royale game, but it will be interesting to see if the new zone will have some unique features as well.

Big change to the map is coming

The next Rift Zone will appear at Fatal Fields, which was leaked with one of the upcoming loading screens.

In addition to this, the Rift beacon has been placed in this area, and it will turn into a new zone when the v10.20 Content Update comes out. So far, we know that Kevin the Cube is making its comeback to the game, which is great considering that many players have missed it.

Season X has removed many mobility options from "Fortnite Battle Royale," including slipstreams, the Quad Crasher, and the Baller.

Considering that the floating cube island had a slipstream, we are hoping that Epic Games will bring it in its original form. This would help players move faster around the map, and many more players would land at Lucky Landing and Fatal Fields since they would be able to use the floating island slipstream to move faster around the map and not get hit by the storm.

At the moment, it is unknown whether Fatal Fields will stay in the game or be completely replaced by the floating island.

However, the leaked loading screen indicates that most of the area will remain intact, and that the floating island will be added to the northern part of it.

The zapper trap

Many "Fortnite Battle Royale" Season 1 players still remember Ceiling Zapper and Wall Dynamo, which were two electric traps that had been in the game for a few months. The traps were vaulted with the v1.11 patch and replaced with the spike trap, but Epic Games has decided to bring an eletric trap back to the game.

The upcoming update will add a Zapper Trap to the game, Epic Games has announced. "DANGER: HIGH VOLTAGE," reads the in-game description. "Trap 'em and Zap 'em," is the description of the upcoming item in the news feed. At the moment, it is unknown how exactly this trap is going to work, but it appears that players may be able to put it on enemies' walls, which would be unique.