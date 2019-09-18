Epic Games has partnered with many big companies to bring exclusive and unique content to "Fortnite Battle Royale." The video game, which has over 250 million players according to the player count from March 2019, has been used to promote other brands and products, including gaming consoles, movies, shows, and more. While the cross-platform play between different gaming consoles is probably the greatest thing "Fortnite" has ever done, there have been some other amazing collaborations as well.

The latest video game patch has brought a lot of new files to the game data, and some of them reveal the new features Epic Games is going to have. Another superhero is coming to "Fortnite Battle Royale" universe, and this time, it is Batman. Data miners have found many files which show us the skins that will be added for this crossover event, as well as a new location on the map. Here are all the details we know so far!

The Batman crossover event

The v10.31 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" was released on September 18, and it is a relatively small patch. Epic Games has changed some small things in the game with it, such as preventing end-game circles from appearing in Rift Zones and fixing bugs with AC/DC and Star Wand pickaxes. However, there are a lot more files that have been added to the game data and which haven't been enabled on live servers yet.

September 21 is the Batman Day, and this is most likely why Epic Games is bringing Batman-related content to "Fortnite Battle Royale." According to data miners, Tilted Town Rift Zone will be turned into Gotham City, but it is currently unknown what its special feature is going to be. This will be similar to the "Borderlands 3" promotion which turned one part of the desert biome into Pandora. Considering that each Rift Zone has its own unique feature, we can expect the Gotham City zone to have a Batman-inspired feature.

After all, data miners have found an Explosive Batarang and a Batman Grapnel Gun in the game data, and these two may be given to everyone who enters the new zone. You can see more datamined items in the video below.

Beside these two items, there are some cosmetic items which will be released to "Fortnite Battle Royale." These include a new spray, a banner, a Batman glider, a Bat cape, the Gotham City loading screen, and possibly a Batman outfit.

The bundle

If what data miners have found is true, the cosmetic items will be sold in a special bundle. At the moment, no one knows exactly what the bundle will include since Epic Games has found another way to encrypt game files, but there is no doubt that the bundle will be extremely popular if a Batman skin comes inside of it. We are just a few days away from the event, so we will see what happens!