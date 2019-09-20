In celebration of its successful Conan franchise, Funcom has announced a free-to-play weekend. The Norwegian developer/publisher has teamed with Steam to make all the Conan games free on Steam this weekend.

According to the latest Funcom press release, from September 19 to September 23, anyone can log on to Steam to play any of these three Conan games, "Conan Exiles," "Age of Conan: Unchained" and "Conan Unconquered." Additionally, Funcom is also offering significant discounts for all of these three games. Check the Funcom page on Steam to get more about this time-limited offer.

Experience the savage lands at 'Conan Exiles'

This weekend, fans will get the chance to experience the savage lands and the brutality of the Funcom’s survival game. The widely popular open-world survival title, which takes place in the savage lands of "Conan the Barbarian," has become the company’s best-selling games after its successful initial release (Early Access Program) on January 2017.

Since its official full game release in May 2018, "Conan Exiles" has received 7 DLC updates, adding some performance improvements, new lands to explore, new end-game contents, building blocks, and important bug fixes.

This week, the Norwegian developer has announced a time-limited offer. The popular survival title will be made available at a 50 percent discount on Steam. "Conan Exiles" is currently available across all major gaming platforms, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Get the chance to acquire the 'Hyborian Conqueror Collection'

This fantasy-themed massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMO) has been widely considered as one of the most brutal titles in the genre and it takes place within the continent of "Hyborian Kingdom."

The "Age of Conan: Unchained" has already raked a million copies within a few days after its initial market release.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Video Game

Like "Conan Exiles," the "Age of Conan" (formerly known as "Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures") has also benefited from years of continual development, regular updates, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

During the Funcom’s Steam free weekend, the Hyborian Conqueror Collection will be made available at a whopping 60 percent discount on Steam. The offer contains four expansions and an exclusive vanity item. The "Age of Conan: Unchained" is available on Windows PC.

See the tons of improvement made at 'Conan Unconquered'

According to PC Invasion, the newly released real-time strategy game "Conan Unconquered" will be made available at a 30 percent discount. In addition to the discounted price, Funcom has also released a major update, adding visual enhancements, extensive rebalancing, new campaign scenarios, and new playable hero.

This horde survival RTS was developed by the same Petroglyph team that created the successful real-time strategy game "Command & Conquer." It was published by Funcom earlier this year.

Check out the Funcom page on Steam to learn more about this free weekend and discounted prices.