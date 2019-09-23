Epic Games is preparing to release the v10.40 patch for "Fortnite Battle Royale" this week. While it is currently unknown when the patch is going to be released, we can expect it to come out either on Tuesday, September 23, or Wednesday, September 24. At the moment, there aren't many things that are known about the patch, but the "Fortnite" developer has announced a huge matchmaking change that will come with it.

Once again, the matchmaking system will be adjusted to make the game fair for everyone. At the moment, only players who play competitive Arena modes are matched against players with a similar skill-based matchmaking. The next "Fortnite Battle Royale" update will apply a similar system to core modes, making matches fairer for all players. This is going to be a huge change and it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to it.

The big change is coming soon

When the v10.40 comes out, core modes will have skill-based matchmaking. In short, this means that players will be matched up against other players who have similar skill levels to themselves. Right now, core lobbies are completely random and "Fortnite Battle Royale" players get in lobbies with below-average players. The update will make the game fairer, but it may also get negative feedback from top players and streamers.

"In the v10.40 update, we’re introducing improved matchmaking logic to Battle Royale core modes to create fairer matches. What does this mean? You will be more likely to match with players of similar skill, and as you get better, so should your opponents," is what Epic Games posted in the blog. In addition to this, the "Fortnite Battle Royale" creator has announced that the development team will test and monitor how this change performs in all regions and will continue to update the system accordingly.

It is important to note that the change will not be available in all regions after the upcoming update comes out. However, the video game developer will post an update regarding this, and every region should have it soon.

Bots

Season 11 of "Fortnite Battle Royale" will bring bots to the game. These will be computer-controller players which will be put in lobbies with lower-skilled players. As players become better in the game, they will face fewer bots and more real players.

Bots will act like normal players, but they will help new players learn the game and improve.

Computer-controller players will not appear in competitive playlists, only in core modes. While this change may be odd, players with higher skill level most likely won't face any bots in their lobbies, which means that their experience should stay the same.