“Fortnite: Battle Royale” players are pretty much acquainted by now about the return of good ol’ Kevin the Cube in the game. With the v10.20 content update that will go live today, data miners have discovered a new set of challenges in relation to the cube’s return in the game.

In celebration of Kevin’s return

Known data miner Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) stumbled upon the challenges (The Return) alongside its rewards:

Sniper Rifle Eliminations (0/1)

Outlast opponents in both Solos and Duos mode (0/150)

Deal damage using scoped weapons to opponents (0/500)

Search ammo boxes at either Fatal Fields or Lonely Lodge (0/7)

Use various throwable items in a single match (0/2)

Land on top of a Floating Island and a Meteor (0/2)

Visit both Loot Lake and Sunny Steps in the same match (0/2)

Completion of a certain number of challenges will reward players with these:

One challenge completed (10 Battle Stars)

Any of two challenges (500 XP)

Any of three challenges (Loading screen “The Return” and another reward that’s still undisclosed)

Any of four challenges (10 Battle Stars)

Any of five challenges (1,000 XP)

Any of six challenges (10 Battle Stars)

All seven challenges completed (2,000 XP)

The leaker pointed out that the above-mentioned missions are just the temporary weekly challenges.

The Zapper Trap coming to 'Fortnite'

“Fortnite BR’s” content feed was also updated and if Lucas’ screenshot is anything to go by, it may well seem that the previously leaked item known as the Zapper Trap will be officially introduced in the game. A Final Showdown set was also revealed as it has some new styles.

The Zapper Trap was data mined by leakers as soon as “Fortnite’s” v10.20 update went live, though stats of the soon-to-be-released item were scarce back then. Recently dug up intel suggests that the Zapper Trap will have an Epic rarity with a damage of 50 and a reload time of 2.0 seconds (damage of 50 every two seconds?).

Zapper Trap

Rarity: Epic

Damage: 50

Reload Time: 2.0

(50 damage every 2 seconds?)



Raw stats: https://t.co/x7eAzvduDy pic.twitter.com/gi273DZxO8 — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) September 1, 2019

B.R.U.T.E.s in core game modes, Rift Zone/POI survey questions

Lucas also tweeted something about the infamous B.R.U.T.E.s being enabled in core game modes of “Fortnite” as it was confirmed by the hotfix files.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Fortnite Video Game

It was during that time that he pointed out that the change has not affected both of the games Arena and Tournament modes yet.

Prior to this, the data miner also took to Twitter to reveal that Epic Games added what he calls “survey question things for all of the Rift Zones in the game including all of “Fortnite BR’s” points of interest (POI). One of the survey questions reads:

Question: Overall, how do you feel about the Pandora Rift Zone east of Lucky Landing in “Fortnite: Battle Royale?”

Answer 1: Very negative

Answer 2: Very positive

Mech's have been enabled in core game modes as confirmed by the hotfix files



This will take effect over time pic.twitter.com/10JwfHmoeG — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) August 31, 2019