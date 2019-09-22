Epic Games recently released a lot of new content, for "Fortnite Battle Royale," including the crossover with Batman. This crossover event has brought many new features to the game including new items, a new named location (Gotham City), and amazing cosmetic items. We have entered two final weeks of Season X, so, we can expect some big events with the conclusion of the season.

Rift Zones have been added to the popular video game, with Season X, and the community has mixed feelings about them.

While these zones bring old places back to the island, they also include new features which aren't exactly great. For example, Greasy Grove has been brought back, but players are forced to dance, every once in a while, which prevents them from entering combat, building, and performing many other actions. Another Rift Zone will be added to the game next week, and this zone is another old point of interest many "Fortnite" players had enjoyed in the past.

Popular place is coming back

Epic Games has released massive map changes in "Fortnite Battle Royale" with the v2.2.0 patch on January 17, 2018. This patch is better known as the "Tilted Towers patch" since it brought Tilted Towers to the island. Tilted Towers has been the most popular landing spot for more than six seasons. Besides Tilted Towers, the "Fortnite" developer has released Junk Junction, Shifty Shafts, Haunted Hills, and Snobby Shores.

The patch has also added different biomes to the island, as well as some unnamed points of interest.

One of the unnamed places was located southeast of Junk Junction and it was a great landing spot. The place was most commonly known as "Hogwarts" or "old houses" within the community, but it was, unfortunately, removed during Season 4. The place was replaced by a soccer stadium during the FIFA World Cup, and although many players had expected the previous place to come back, after the competition, the stadium was simply removed from the map in Season 5 and the area was left empty.

At the moment, there is dirt racetrack where the old houses and the stadium used to be. A Rift Beacon has recently appeared in the area, indicating that an old place is going to return soon. While we don't know the exact date of the return, it will most likely be Wednesday, September 25. Epic Games released the last few updates, on Wednesday, which is why we can expect the next one to come out within a few days.

The special feature

Each Rift Zone that has been released so far has had its own unique feature and there is no doubt that the old houses are going to have something different as well. At the moment, no one knows exactly what this is going to be, but we will get more info when Epic Games releases patch notes for the upcoming update.