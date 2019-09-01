"Fortnite Battle Royale" has gone through numerous changes since its initial release in September 2017. Constant changes are what makes the video game so popular and interesting, and even though some players hate that it changes so often, there is no doubt that the game is much more fun with new items and other additions. The "Fortnite" creator is always working on adding new items to the game, and data miners have recently discovered another item that will soon be released.

Players who played in Season 1 may remember a few electric items, including the electric traps. Wall Dynamo and Ceiling Zapper were the two electric traps available in "Fortnite Battle Royale" until the v1.11 patch. In this patch, the electric traps were all combined into the Damage Trap, which is basically a spike trap, but it seems that Epic Games is bringing an electric trap back to the game.

Zapper Trap is coming to the popular PvP game

At the moment, the only damage trap available to "Fortnite Battle Royale" players is the spike trap.

It can be placed on walls, ceilings, and floors, and it deals 150 damage. What made the electric traps unique was its placement. For example, the Wall Dynamo could only be put on the wall, while Ceiling Zapper was a ceiling-only damage trap.

After Epic Games released the v10.20 patch for "Fortnite," data miners have found some interesting information regarding the items that are coming to the game.

One of these items is the Zapper Trap, which looks very similar to the Ceiling Zapper. While we currently don't have all the details about the upcoming item, it seems that, just like the spike trap, it will be able to be placed on multiple structures.

However, FortTory, the data miner who has shared some details about the item, has revealed that the trap may be able to be placed on enemies' walls.

The trap will have an Epic rarity and it appears that players will be able to carry four of it in one stack. Considering it's a stacked item, it may use an inventory slot. It is important to note that some information regarding the item may not be 100 percent accurate as Epic Games could decide to change a few things about it before the official release.

Release date and more info

Some "Fortnite Battle Royale" players have speculated that the upcoming trap could deal damage to all players affected by it, which is why it could be placed on enemies' walls.

This would basically mean that the friendly file will be enabled for the item and that players who place them would either have to sacrifice their own health or quickly escape the area of impact.

The release date of the item is currently unknown, but it could come out with the v10.20 Content Update.