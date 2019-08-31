Last week, Ubisoft announced big discounts for some of its flagship games. This week, Ubisoft is making another price cuts on some of its titles on the latest Nintendo Switch eShop sale. Additionally, the studio’s military shooter "Rainbow Six Siege" and the upcoming shooter "Ghost Recon Breakpoint" will also be featured in the much-awaited Ubisoft Experience event in Sydney, Australia.

As mentioned earlier by the Nintendo-focused website Nintendo Life, the Paris studio will slash the price of 16 games in the latest Nintendo Switch eShop sale.

The deal will start this week and end on September 10 for the Nintendo outlet located in the North American region, and September 11 for the European stores.

The Video Games that will get a huge price cuts are the following: "Mario+Rabbids Kingdom Battle"( $18.22 ), "Just Dance 2019" ( $20.05 ), "Just Dance 2018" ( $15.19), "Monopoly for Nintendo Switch" ( $13.48 ), "UNO" ( $4.85 ), "Assassin’s Creed III Remastered" ( $21.87 ), "Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition" ( $10.93 ) "South Park: The Stick of Truth" ( $16.40 ), "Hungry Shark World" ( $4.85 ), "Trivial Pursuit Live" ( $8.75 ), "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" ( $20.05 ), "RISK: The Game of Global Domination" ( $8.75 ), "Child of Light: Ultimate Edition" ( $8.75 ), "Sports Party" ( $13.48 ), "Valiant Hearts: The Great War" ( $8.75 ), and "Legendary Fishing" ( $12.15 ). For more about the big discounts, check out for the Nintendo Switch Store.

Huge gaming event to kick off on Sydney

In another gaming-related story, Sydney’s biggest gaming event is about to start in the next couple of days. The much-awaited Ubisoft Experience will focus more on Ubisoft and other gaming-related things. The gaming event will take place on September 14 and 15 at Roundhouse, University of New South Wales in the Sydney suburb of Kensington, New South Wales, Australia.

This huge gaming event will allow players to play upcoming titles, classic video games, participate in some gaming competition, watch elite sports, and more. The event will also give the players the chance to attend informative panels and even meet the game development team from around the world. Tickets for the said event will start at $19.95 AUD and proceeds will be donated to charity.

Stephanie Bendixsen joins Ubisoft EXperience

Attending gamers and Ubisoft fans will get the chance to experience some of Ubisoft’s flagship games.

These include "Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon," "Assassin’s Creed" VR Experience, "Splinter Cell," "Tom Clancy’s The Division 2," "Roller Champions," "Trials Rising," "Prince of Persia: Sands of Time," "Brawlhalla," "Rayman," "Beyond Good & Evil" and the upcoming tactical shooter "Ghost Recon Breakpoint."

The studio’s tactical shooter game "Rainbow Six Siege" will be a big feature at Ubisoft Experience.

There will also a special charity clash, so players could expect some intense actions and lots of shooting here. Top gaming teams will be competing throughout the course of the gaming event.

In addition to charity clash, Ubisoft will also bring some panel discussions where players and fans will be able to learn more about the latest on Ubisoft, careers in the gaming industry, game development and more.

Panels will be hosted by the Australian video game critic and author Stephanie Bendixsen.

And finally, the studio will also bring its Paris development team to give fans an exclusive tour and more detailed discussion about the upcoming new title, "Ghost Recon Breakpoint." Here, gamers and fans will get the chance to see all of the new exclusive missions, special announcement, gameplay and more. For more about the Ubisoft Experience event, head to the official Ubisoft Experience website. Stay tuned for more updates about Ubisoft and Breakpoint.