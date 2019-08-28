Epic Games has released the controversial v10.20 update for "Fortnite Battle Royale" on August 27, bringing the "Borderlands" crossover and the building nerf. The video game developer has nerfed turbo building, making it three times slower, which has caused negative feedback from the community. While this change has mostly affected competitive and high-skilled players, almost everyone has complained about it and wanted it reverted.

Fortunately, the "Fortnite" creator has listened to the feedback and has reverted the update less than 48 hours after it was released. Players can once again build structures very quickly, just like it was the case before the controversial update. Epic Games has released a short blog post, explaining what changes have been made and how they will affect the gameplay.

Epic Games has reverted the turbo building nerf

"The Turbo Build delay adjustments we made yesterday to subsequent structure pieces placed have been changed back to their previous value, 0.05 seconds.

Your ability to perform “90s” and “waterfall” should feel exactly the same as it did before yesterday’s changes," is what Epic Games started the blog post with.

The development team has also added that some of the "next steps" they mentioned on August 27 have been added to the video game as well. This refers to the 0.15-second delay that occurs before replacing a destroyed structure. "If two or more players attempt to build a structure in the same location at the same time right after a piece has been destroyed, a random roll will now determine which player’s structure is placed," is how the game developer explained it.

While this isn't a perfect solution for taking walls over, it is much better than what came with the v10.20 update. This basically means that players' ping values will not determine whose wall will be placed, but it also means that the video game will rely on the RNG even more than before. This is especially important in competitive modes and tournaments where taking walls over is one of the most effective strategies. Furthermore, spamming walls is no longer as effective against attackers.

The hotfix is live

"Fortnite Battle Royale" players don't have to download another update to apply these changes to the game. Epic Games has released the building hotfix and everyone who drops into the game now will notice the changes. While there is no doubt that some players will still be unhappy about the 0.15-second delay, this is a great update in general as it has reverted something that the community has hated.

It will be interesting to see how players react to it and how Epic Games will adjust it in the future.