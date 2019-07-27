Just a few more days to go before “Destiny 2’s” Solstice of Heroes event goes live and Bungie recently posted details about the upcoming in-game Summer event. While waiting for it, data miners are at it again and they came across some interesting intel about the Eververse. Also, the latest installment of "This Week at Bungie" blog post has just revealed the incoming fixes in the game and one of them is for an infamous Exotic shotty.

Mapped out

Reddit user u/JpDeathBlade recently made a post about Tess’ Eververse and it may well seem that he already figured out how the vendor will be restocking the front page of her store. He added that players can now see what merch she’ll be selling throughout the Season of Opulence, not to mention that this will also work with the Bright Dust items on the front page.

The OP pointed out, however, that the other Bright Dust items that are usually placed on the last tab are random, but each slot has a limited pool of what you can roll for it.

He went on, stating that there will be some items that will never be sold for Bright Dust like the Jian and the Selfie Emote (unless Bungie does something about it).

Jp even provided screenshots of what Tess had previously offered in her store and the items that she will be selling in the coming weeks. “D2” data miner Ginsor, on the other hand, revealed the classified items from week nine to week 12:

Week Nine (July 30): Legacy-2 Sparrow, Shaded Shell, and Sunglasses Projection

Week 10 (August 6): The Summertide Kite Ship and the Triumphant Projection

Week 11 (August 13): The Micro Mini Sparrow, Palm Tree Projection, and the Jubilant Shell

Week 12 (August 20): Crab and Buried Treasure Projections, and the Buoy Shell

From week 13 (August 27) to week 15 (September 10), however, the Eververse will no longer offer Solstice items since the event will wrap up on the 27th of next month.

Eververse Season 7 Stock Weeks 1-15 https://t.co/S0PRpJtls7 via @reddit — Rusted Gamer (@cruzerwin126) July 27, 2019 Lord of Wolves nerf

As mentioned above, Bungie revealed on their latest TWAB post that “Destiny 2’s” 2.5.2 update will be rolled out alongside the game’s Summer event. The developer added that it will usher in several fixes and balances to the game especially to the Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun.

Per the post, the upcoming patch will be reducing the amount of ammo shotgun scavenger perks can give to the weapon whenever it’s in the Release the Wolves state. It will also nerf the Exotic’s effective range, adding that the decrease will be even more aggressive while it’s in the Release the Wolves state.

Come July 30 at 9 a.m. PDT, “D2” maintenance will kick off as companion features for the game will be taken offline.

The downtime/maintenance will take a couple of hours to complete and by the time it goes back online, the patch will be live alongside Solstice of Heroes.